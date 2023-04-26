New Castle will spend more than $1 million for the third straight year in citywide paving efforts this summer.
City council approved a $1,199,694.88 bid from Wampum-based Youngblood Paving for the 2023 paving project during Thursday’s council meeting.
The bid includes 22 base bid roads to be paved. These include:
•3rd Street from West Clayton Street to Madison Avenue;
•Almira Avenue from East Washington Street to Franklin Avenue;
•Blaine Street from Winter Avenue to the north end of Euclid Avenue;
•Cascade Street from Route 168 to the crossover pipe;
•Cumberland Avenue from North Crawford Street to North Mulbery Street;
•East Miller Avenue from Morris Street to South Jefferson Street;
•East North Street from Mill Street to Jefferson Street;
•East Northview Avenue from Highland Avenue to Delaware Avenue;
•East Terrace Avenue from Morris Street to Hanna Street;
•Fairmont Avenue from Highland Avenue to Audley Avenue;
•Frank Avenue on Huron Street 318 feet east;
•Gibson Avenue from Addis Street to Castle Street;
•Glendale Avenue from East Hillcrest Avenue to Edgewood Avenue;
•Hazel Street from East Washington Street to Thorpe Street;
•Lacock Street from South Liberty Street to South Lafayette Street;
•Marshall Avenue from East Washington Street to Franklin Avenue;
•Moody Avenue from Wilmington Road to Jefferson Street;
•Sheridan Avenue from Mercer Street to Carlisle Street;
•Vogan Street from East Washington Street to Cascade Street;
•South Jefferson Street from Reynolds Street to Engine House Way;
•West Chartes Street from South Jefferson Street to Moravia Street;
•Williams Street from the dead end to Reynolds Street.
Earlier in March, city officials stated the city was allocating $1,165,414 for paving, of which $475,000 comes from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding and $690,414 through its capital improvement program budget. Columbia Gas will reimburse the city approximately $34,280.88, which will go toward the paving costs.
The streets on this year’s schedule are pulled from the city’s master paving list.
This year’s paving budget now brings a four-year total, from 2020-23, to more than $5 million, with a focus on neighborhood and infrastructure improvements.
“Over the past two years we have worked strategically to pave as many streets as possible throughout the city with the amount of funds and time that we have available,” said City Administrator Chris Frye. “Our public works department is continually working to identify the streets that need the most immediate attention and, in coordination with RAR Engineering, compiling the list making recommendations.”
Frye said the city will keep seven optional paving requests on file to do in case more funding is secured.
The seven optional bids are 2nd Street from West Clayton Street to West Cherry Street, Cascade Street from the crossover pipe to Paper Mill Road, Fairmount Avenue from Mercer Avenue to Highland Avenue, Moody Avenue from Highland Avenue to Delaware Avenue, Moody Avenue from Delaware Avenue to Neshannock Avenue, Wilder Street from Liberty Street to the dead end and Wilson Avenue from City Line Street to Vogan Street.
The Youngblood contract does not include, but is in addition to, the Mill Street project that is partially funded by a $50,000 Lawrence County paving grant announced earlier this year by the county commissioners.
Paving will take place on Mill Street from Croton Avenue to East Division Street, with additional stormwater work, and from East Division Street to East Long Avenue. That work is tentatively planned for the summer.
There will also be restoration work for Produce Street, Kurtz Street and an alleyway from East Washington Street to Produce Street as part of the Enterprise Park project.
The Enterprise Park project is an upcoming project, in collaboration with the city, the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation and DON Enterprises, to improve truck access through East Washington Street and Route 422 in the city.
“We are very proud of the amount we have been able to allocate over the past three years to paving our streets because this is an investment in our neighborhoods and needed improvements that affect us all,” said Mayor Bryan Cameron.
Added Councilman Terry Rodgers: “We hear from our residents often about the many streets throughout our city that are in need of maintenance and our crews are constantly working on repairs. Public works and RAR Engineering have put together a comprehensive list and it is encouraging to know that a majority of our communities will be impacted in a positive way.”
Residents who do not see their streets on the 2023 paving list may still see improvements to their streets as the city is working with Columbia Gas on a 2022 and 2023 paving list from damage done to area roads as part of utility work.
“While we certainly understand the frustrations of residents who do not see their streets on our list, we want to assure everyone that the master list is being added to regularly and we are doing our best to work through these projects,” said Deputy Mayor Maryanne Gavrile. “Every time a resident makes us aware of needed repairs, I immediately ensure that the street goes on our list.”
Added Councilman Eric Ritter: “Our public works department maintains roughly 100 miles of roadways within the city limits and they have done a great job identifying problem areas and working through needed repairs. Their coordination in compiling the lists and giving feedback on the streets most in need of attention has been important for us.”
To report a pothole or needed street repairs, city residents are encouraged to call the public works department at (724) 656-3568.
“The goal is to be able to impact as many areas as possible and this investment allows us to move forward on some roadway projects that are in desperate need of our attention,” said Councilman David Ward.
Added Councilman Pat Cioppa: “Just by driving around the city you see many of our streets are in need of attention. I am happy we are able to have this size of a project completed in my final year on council.”
During Thursday’s meeting, council also approved a $257,534 bid from city-based Mahoning Builders to do 150 handicap curb ramps throughout the city.
The city will pay for the curb ramps from Community Development Block Grant funding from years 2018 through 2021.
There are also three sanitary stormwater projects planned for this year including the storm sewer at East Lutton Street from Pollock Avenue to Cunningham Avenue, the storm sewer at Lawrence Street from Jefferson Street to Mercer Street and stormwater at Laurel Place from Hawthorne Street to Duquesne Street.
