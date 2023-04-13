New Castle officials are taking steps to cover the cost of salaries for city administrator and the code enforcement supervisor.
The city officially submitted a grant request March 17 to the state Department of Community and Economic Development through its Act 47 team to help cover the costs of the positions for three years.
The total grant amount awarded would be $405,000.
The first year would cover 75 percent of the salaries, the second year 50 percent and the third year 25 percent, allowing the city to gradually incorporate the positions into its regular budget following the third year.
As part of the grant request process, a public hearing was held Monday inside council chambers at city hall.
During the hearing, current Administrator Chris Frye said the grant funding, if received, would be highly beneficial to help offset the salaries of these key administrative positions, as the city attempts to leave its Act 47 status by the due date of February 2024.
“Our goal is to leave oversight,” Frye said. “These funds will help with that.”
Frye said if the grant is received, the savings would allow the city in 2024 to focus more in key areas such as its blight reduction plan.
“It will make our budget stronger,” said Deputy Mayor MaryAnn Gavrile, who also attended the hearing. “All we want is to exit Act. 47.”
Council on Nov. 18 hired Frye as the first administrator for calendar year 2023 at a a salary of $110,000 with no benefits. He had been making around $53,000 annually plus benefits as mayor.
Gavrile, speaking for all of council, said the governing body is excited for the possibility of getting the grant funding to tackle blight and code issues.
“Blight and code enforcement is the No. 1 concern for the City of New Castle,” Gavrile said.
DCED local government policy manager Honey Stempka said DCED will make its determination later in the year about whether the city will receive the grant.
DCED will also host a meeting later in the year about the city’s planned exit from Act 47 status, which it has been in since 2007.
Under the city’s Home Rule charter, which also took effect in 2023, the city’s executive office is largely managed by the city administrator, who serves as the city’s director of code enforcement and the director of community and economic development.
“We had not allocated for this position in the past,” said Frye, who resigned from the mayorship to become the administrator.
Councilman Bryan Cameron was later appointed mayor for the remainder of Frye’s term, which expires Dec. 31. Under Home Rule, the mayor serves primarily as council president.
Frye said the city had previously attempted to apply for the same grant in 2022 with Frye claiming in November the city was denied after being confirmed to get the grant after council changed the job requirements for administrator to include experience in business and non-profit sectors instead of just local government.
To help with administrative, supervision and development needs with the code enforcement department, Anthony Cioffi was hired Feb. 2 as working code supervisor. His salary is $60,000.
