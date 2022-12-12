City administration will look to hire a part-time downtown Main Street manager in 2023.
This position would be for the city’s department of community and economic development.
A discussion on the DCED was part of city council’s second 2023 budget workshop meeting Thursday.
In the proposed budget, $20,400 is allocated to the DCED director.
Chris Frye, who will be the city administrator starting in January, he said he would like to use that funding to hire the manager.
With an additional $10,000 from a local organization, Frye said the manager would promote downtown New Castle to residents and potential business owners, and promote annual events in the city.
“I do think we need someone to market downtown,” said Councilman Eric Ritter.
Councilman Bryan Cameron said he agrees with the position, but believes the focus should be on attracting businesses rather than focusing on events, which are one-day affairs.
“Who’s marketing downtown to the businesses?” Cameron asked. “What businesses are left downtown?”
Added Cameron: “We can have events, but that’s not drawing the local clientele.”
Frye agreed with Cameron’s sentiment, noting city administration needs to better identify vacant storefronts, but also that events highlight and market the city and local businesses.
He said it is important to put more into the DCED department, which often gets overlooked by council in the budget.
“Since 2020, DCED has been one of our lowest funded departments, and that’s the problem,” Frye said.
President MaryAnne Gavrile said she would like the position to be able to write grants for a downtown facade improvement program.
Tax explanation
City Business Administrator/Chief Financial Officer Stephanie DiCarlo said the city’s tax levy will remain the same for 2023. However, this doesn’t mean every single resident will see no tax increase.
Based on recent Lawrence County property reassessments, a resident could pay higher or lower taxes based on how their property value changed.
She said the city will not use any funding from property taxes for its debt in 2023, the same as in 2022. All property tax revenue will be used for day-to-day services.
Other discussions
At the city-owned Sylvan Heights Golf Course, the amount for part-time clubhouse and grounds workers was decreased to $32,000 from $40,000, with the amount for concession stand supplies increased to $38,000 from $30,000.
Public Works Director Brian Heichel said this was done to not hire as many part-time workers during the summer, but to give the existing workers more hours during the week.
He noted that alcohol sales for the pro shop will begin next year, and that more fuel efficient golf carts were received in September, which get 40 miles per gallon.
Also in that department, there will be two equipment operators in 2023 instead of one.
Heichel said one big project in the works for 2023 is to repair a waterline in Cascade Park that runs near the Dance Pavilion.
He also said both the park and golf course need a digital sign, and said he would like to see students for the New Castle School of Trades help with exterior and interior repairs to the clubhouse.
