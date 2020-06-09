Mayor Chris Frye will team up with ServaxNet, LLC, to create a technology advisory council that will look to attract and advance technology opportunities in New Castle.
ServaxNet business development director Dan Effinite will be working with Frye on the initiative, which will consist of technology-savvy individuals of varying professions to help advise the city on its progression and direction.
“My biggest focus is cost effectiveness for Mayor Frye and the city,” Effinite said. “We can do more with less. All we really require is ingenuity and common sense.”
Frye called technology the way of the future, and noted that “Education, job creation and interconnectedness through technology are tangible rewards that tech will offer our community.’
“I believe by focusing on ‘getting connected’ through advancing our tech position, we will experience expeditious job growth and opportunity in New Castle,” Frye said.
“This council has brains, credibility, fervor and ingenuity. I look forward to what they accomplish.”
ServaxNet, headquartered in El Paso, Texas, supplies information technology support, hosting, cloud-hosting and consultation services for companies. It is creating a data center in the former Penn Power building on Kennedy Square.
