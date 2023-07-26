Applications for the next New Castle city administrator are due on Aug. 4, with the position to be appointed by city council in December.
That’s according to a job listing for the position on Indeed.com. The listing is posted by Sharon-based Kismet PEO, a third-party search firm council hired in June for $3,500 to help with the hiring for the position.
The position is described in the ad as a full-time role, Monday to Friday, at a pay of $100,000 to $110,000 a year.
Under the position summary, the administrator is described as the chief administrative officer of the city and is responsible for the “proper” and “efficient” administration of the day-to-day affairs of the city.
The administrator has the powers and duties of all city business unless expressly imposed or conferred upon by other city officers by the city’s Home Rule charter, administrative code, state statutes or ordinances.
Currently, former Mayor Chris Frye is serving as administrator for 2023 in a one-year contract. He was hired during a special Nov. 18, 2022, meeting in which no other candidates were considered or interviewed.
Council and Frye stated they wanted the search for the next administrator to have full transparency.
The administrator is to have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in a public, municipal or business administration-related field, though a bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field and experience in municipal management may be considered by council. Candidates with a master’s degree in those fields will be given preference.
Candidates must have a minimum of seven years’ experience in business, nonprofit or local government management and can be eligible to be a member or associate member of the international city/county management association or successor organization.
At least four members of council have to approve the winning candidate. There is currently no residency requirement for the position, but if there is the successful candidate would have to move to the city within a year.
Duties and responsibilities
The listing details the duties and responsibilities for the administrator position.
These include: Provide for the enforcement of all laws and ordinances of the city; appoint or remove department directors with consent of council; appoint or remove all other city employees as provided by the administrative code or ordinances; direct and supervise the administration of all departments, offices and agencies of city government, unless stated otherwise, and to make recommendations to council; negotiate contracts for the city with final approval by council; make recommendations concerning the nature and location of city improvements; make sure all terms and conditions of contracts and all public utilities are kept up and bring any violations to council’s attention; prepare an agenda for public council meetings except for those for personnel discussions; make recommendations regarding policy formulation; keep council and the public informed of the conduct of city affairs; prepare and submit the annual city budget with the chief financial officer and submit a budget message to council; carry out all policies established by council for the proper administration of city affairs; prepare an annual report; give monthly budget reports to council; serve as a purchasing agent for the city in accordance with the charter and the code; issue rules and regulations for the procurement of city supplies and equipment; work with any needed experts or consultants regarding work, contracts and collective bargaining agreements; work with the city solicitor with ordinances, resolutions and other legal documents; approve and oversee grant applications; ensure all monies owed to the city are paid and collect all outstanding city claims; take, investigate, respond and report on all complaints regarding city services, as well as the internal affairs of the city; maintain and manage all personnel files; carry out any non-legislative and non-judicial powers and duties of council when delegated and represent the city within the community and when attending gatherings outside the city.
Among the skills and abilities that is asked for on the listing, candidates are asked to be aware of local matters in the city and current state and federal legislative trends affecting local government.
Candidates are asked to be aware of the local culture of the city, be it its residents, streets, locations, merchants and businesses and history.
They are also asked to be aware of civil engineering principles and practices, municipal, infrastructure and construction practices, how to deal with state regulatory agencies, and be familiar with the Federal Labor Standards Act, Act 111 and other collective bargaining procedures.
Resumes and three professional references are to be sent to cityclerk@newcastlepa.org.
