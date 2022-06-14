A New Castle actor is trying his turn at work behind the camera for an upcoming movie.
City actor Jim Kuhn’s production company Smokey Bear Productions started work recently on the faith-based film “Crossing Paths.”
The movie began filming in May and will continue until September around New Castle, Pymatuning Reservoir and Erie with Kuhn as the producer, director and star.
The movie, set to appear on Tubi, Amazon Prime and DVD in early 2023, follows four troubled inner-city people including those with PTSD, drug addiction, a single mother with a problem child and a drug dealer who ultimately will have to choose between good and evil.
Special guests include Brian Seech, a crytozoologist who has appeared on the Destination America channel, and Michael Loveranes, who appeared on “Undercover Billionaire” and owns Outlaw BBQ Revolution in Erie.
