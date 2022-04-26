A house fire that claimed the lives of three women in New Castle last year prompted a few local agencies to gather Saturday to educate more people about fire safety in their homes.
A primary purpose was to promote the availability of free smoke alarms and the importance of having them operational in the homes.
The event, dubbed Project Save a Life, took place at the New Castle High School Field House, and was coordinated by the American Red Cross, the New Castle Fire Department and the New Castle Area School District, in memory of Courtney Lee Payne, her daughter, Teriana “T.T.” Payne-Hicks and her friend, X’Zaiva De’Sha Booker, who died in a Dec. 29 blaze at 701 W. Clayton St.
Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said a total of about 30 people attended the event, and 16 people signed up to receive free smoke detectors. Several people took smoke detector applications home to distribute to friends, he said.
The American Red Cross conducted hands-only CPR training and about half of the attendees stayed for that, he said.
He emphasized free smoke detectors are still available to city and other residents through the Red Cross, and anyone wanting one may call (724) 480-3170. They will be installed in homes in the city by fire department members.
The fire department is installing about 30 of them in homes this week, Kobbe said.
The goal of the program was to encourage people to install smoke alarms in homes, to educate the community about the necessity of them, and about fire safety and escape plans.
Kobbe said that the three women who tragically died in the Mahoningtown fire did not have an operational smoke alarm in their house.
Additional sponsors and participants in the fire safety program included Son of the City, Elevate Community Outreach, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and DON Recovery.
Here are some fire safety tips offered at the event:
•Smoke alarms — Make sure there are working smoke alarms in the home. Different types such as ionization or photoelectric are available and detect fire in different ways. Experts recommend having both types in the home. Test the batteries monthly, and change batteries every year unless the alarm has a long-life battery. Replace alarms every 10 years. A combination of working smoke alarms and fire sprinklers decreases the risk of someone dying in a home fire.
•Cooking safety — Remain in the kitchen and keep an eye on your stove when frying, grilling or using an open flame.
•Fireplaces, space heaters, baseboards and other heating elements — Keep items at least three feet away from heat sources. Those include furniture, curtains, dish towels, and anything flammable.
•Smoking — Never smoke in bed, and make sure all cigarettes or cigarette butts and live ashes are extinguished, both indoors and outdoors, when finished.
•Electrical — Make sure large and small appliances are plugged directly into wall outlets when using.
•Children playing — Make sure all lighter and matches are locked away and out of reach of children.
•Escape — Have a home fire escape plan and practice a two-minute drill with all family members. After each time, mark down escape time and make sure everyone can escape a home with a fire in 2 minutes or less. Everyone in the home should know two ways to escape from each room. Get low when there is smoke. Never go back inside a burning building for people, pets or belongings. If a fire starts, you may have less than two minutes to get to safety.
