While the Disney adaptation of “Cinderella” may be more commonly known, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical version is just as magical promises Don Rodgers, who directs the show this weekend at Laurel High School.
“After doing ‘Les Mis’ and ‘Godspell,’ we wanted to do something lighter and more kid-friendly, but there are some twists,” explained Rodgers, who invited several senior cast members to join him for his interview.
“It’s the story everyone’s used to, but there are differences,” explained Arianna Cartwright, who learned puppetry for her role as a raccoon that gets transformed into a footsman.
Other cast members also pointed out learning experiences.
Ellie McKissick, who portrays Marie the fairy godmother, credited the veteran cast lead mostly by seniors with helping the younger, newer actors learn the ropes.
“We’ve got a lot of new kids this year and the seniors took on training them head on, which was very cool,” she said.
And the audience will also get to experience new things.
“Every character has a backstory,” explained Abby Stone, who portrays Charlotte, one of the “evil” stepsisters. “Of course, a lot of the familiar aspects are there — the prince, the glass slipper — but there’s a lot more explanation and backstory, especially with the stepsisters.
Her “sister” Elysia Fabian, added that she was excited to show the “evilness” of her first lead role as Gabrielle.
For Ian McKissick, who plays the prince’s advisor Sebastian, taking on a role not found in the Disney story offered him a chance to “let my personality add to the part.”
And for the title character, the role is a fulfillment of a childhood dream.
“I’m honored to play the role. It’s a lot of fun and someone I dreamed of playing as a little girl,” noted Nevada Pacifico who portrays “Ella.” “It’s been wonderful making magic on stage, and I’ve enjoyed working with everyone.”
In addition to her fellow actors, Nevada credited the stage crew with helping make magic happen.
“There’s so much that goes into the set and each scene,” she said, adding that as a senior in her sixth Laurel musical, there’s also an emotional challenge to the show. “It’s one final moment, interacting on stage with some of my best friends.”
Her prince, Joshua Gibson, agreed, “I think the friendships we make along the way are the best thing about the shows. I get to spend time with my best friends, making memories of what will be the funnest thing I do in high school.”
