Church's Easter event returns after COVID cancellation

A 12-year-old Easter tradition that fell victim to COVID-19 a year ago has been resurrected.
Victory Christian Center’s New Wilmington campus will present Journey to the Cross, a meditative, walk-through display with live actors and detailed stations-of-the-cross-type settings from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
First presented in 2009, Journey to the Cross was pre-empted in 2020 by the onset of the pandemic.
“Last year, we actually built this experience into a bag,” said MIckey Cypher, Victory co-pastor and Journey to the Cross creator and director. “We had Journey to the Cross in family bags of devotionals for the week. We provided a script for each of the stations, and little pieces of fabric they could touch, a nail that could be part of the experience.
“At the very end, they had a bulb in their bag — a lily — that they could plant outside.”
This year’s Journey will be more traditional, although there still will be COVID concessions.
For one thing, the number of visitors allowed in to the event will be monitored and controlled.
“I only let so many in at a time,” Cypher said. “We probably could have done this last year, but when this all first started, no one really knew much about it, so everything got shut down.
“If there is any experience that is safe in this kind of time, this is, because it’s a huge space (the church’s activity hall), and we don’t get loads and loads of people. But even if we did, you won’t know it in there because of the way I spread them out.”
Even the live actors will be taking precautions, albeit in a first-century fashion.
“I’ve made some very special things for all my actors and so forth, so they kind of fit in with biblical days,” Cypher said. “With our women, they’re going to be able to wear scarfings that look like they fit right in. Our men will use more of a muslin-type thing.”
THE EXPERIENCE
Journey to the Cross, Cypher explained is very different from the elaborate Easter performances that Victory Christian Center once presented.
“Times have changed, and as far as doing large Easter plays and people taking that amount of time — two or three times a week to come to rehearsal — everybody is so busy that that kind of thing is difficult,” she said.
“This is kind of the polar opposite of doing a play, where you have this big output at the front and you are sitting there as the receiver. In this case, you go through, and you are the only actor. You’re the person that’s giving and receiving, according to how open your heart is to receive what’s in front of you.”
Visitors begin their journey with Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem — Palm Sunday — where they walk on palm branches, view Scripture and stop at a hand-washing station. They continue to follow numbered crosses from station to station, proceeding to a representation of The Last Supper, all the way up through the crucifixion, the tomb and finally, an area representing heaven.
“The Last Supper is just a scene in front of you,” Cypher said, “and there are chairs in front of that scene where you can sit down and look. There’s nothing (in the way of action) to see, other than the depiction of the meal that’s in front of you and a picture of a Christ figure as he has the cup in front of him.
“When you leave that station, you have an opportunity to take communion, if you like.”
Visitors are welcome to absorb each station for as long as they like.
“I love bringing meditation, that discipline, back into the church,” Cypher said. “I love being still and thinking about things. People ask, ‘how long does it take to go through,’ and our brochure says 30 to 45 minutes, but we’ve had people in there for two hours.
“They just sit, and they’re not in any hurry, and people can pass by. There’s nothing that says that you have to leave when another person comes in.”
THE IMPACT
John and Karen Powell have experienced Journey to the Cross several times.
John calls it “an awesome experience” and “gripping.”
Karen added that, despite the couple’s previous visits, they’ll be going back.
“They tweak it a bit every year,” she said, adding that what a person leaves with “depends on the person and where you’re at in your personal life, and spiritual life.
“It really causes you to dig deep and appreciate what the Lord has done for us. You get a sense of the magnificence and power of what happened that weekend.”
Journey to the Cross has grown from 10 stations in 2009 to 14 now, and Cypher tries to make changes in scenery and background each year, including adding the live actors six years ago.
“That was something that made a lot of sense, to have a live representation of somebody in there dressed in biblical garb,” she said. “We have some soldiers now in some of the different scenes. You have maidservants going around.
“They just added a lot. They don’t talk. It’s your experience, they’re not there to engage with you in your experience, They’re just kind of a prop.”
Even without yearly changes, though, Cypher believes visitors would have a different experience each time they come.
“For people to say, ‘I’ve already come, I don’t have to do it again,’ the situation here is very different,” she said. “It’s kind of like saying, ‘I read my Bible once, I never have to read it again.’
“As you go through, you see new things, or maybe Station 7 means something to you that it never did before, because you’re a different person this year than you were the year before, or three years before.”
