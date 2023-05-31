+5 Father Salley's longtime church closes its doors Many people wept the day the doors closed forever on the ornate South Side sanctuary of St. Nicholas Capartho-Russian Orthodox Church.

On the day of the final service at St. Nicholas Capartho-Russian Orthodox Church, ironically, the church once again was filled with people who know The Rev. Richard Salley and wanted to be a part of it.

The bishop, Metropolitan Gregory of the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese in Johnstown, also attended.

“We actually didn’t know he was coming,” said Terry Teplica, a longtime church member.

“Father Salley did not want this to be a big celebration,” he said, explaining that “we did not do the traditional welcoming at the front of the church. Normally when the bishop comes, the president greets him with bread and salt, which is a longstanding tradition, and there’s a prayer that has to do with welcoming him and telling him that bread and salt is food for our body and his coming to see us is food for our soul, paraphrased. He would tear off a piece and give it to whoever was presenting it.”

About 120 people attended a dinner at Medure’s Villa Banquet Center after the service, but there were no speeches or program, as per Salley’s wishes.

Houk is thankful that Salley that day invited all of the parishioners to each take a small icon as a remembrance of the church.

“There were a lot of tears,” Teplica said. “You got used to seeing each other every week, then you come to the realization you’re not going to see them and it’s going to be hard to stay in touch with all of them. You all talk about getting together, but it’s hard to do.”

MEMORIES SHARED

“I couldn’t have asked for a better parish,” Salley said. He remembers taking family trips with parishioners and having a lot of fun, “and no matter where we went, people wanted to be a part of us. There was a lot of humor. These are the kind of people we had in the parish. Everyone joined us and we had fun.”

He also enjoyed baking with the congregation members.

“We made the best nut rolls and the best pierogi in town,” Salley said. “I went to the bubbas and asked if they were willing to do it, and see how many nut rolls we could bake. We made 1,500 nut rolls, and they’d say, ‘Whatever Father wants, Father gets.’ They were always doing for the church.”

But Houk remembers Salley being the one who always was up at 6 a.m., making the dough.

“Our recipe for nut rolls never changed,” she said. “It was always with butter and all ground nuts, no filler.”

‘A VERY, VERY GOOD MAN’

Describing Salley’s nature, Teplica said, “He can be spiritual or worldly, whatever the situation calls for.”

On a church level, Salley was secretary of the diocese pension fund and was on the consistory for the diocese in Johnstown. He was dean of the Youngstown Deanery, was a member of the building committee for Camp Nazareth in Mercer County.

He also served as a chaplain for the New Castle Police Department.

Salley initiated and oversaw the construction of a chapel at the church cemetery, St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery in Slippery Rock Township. A foundation with St. Elias Church is to be established, and St. Elias will take over the cemetery but keep the same name, Teplica said.

But Salley’s ministry also took him outside of the church walls and into the community. He spent 19 years as president of the board of health in New Castle, and he formerly coached basketball at Lincoln-Garfield school, where 62 kids fondly called him “‘Coach.’”

“They still come back and call me that,” he said.

“I had two great parents,” Salley reflected. “They treated everyone as part of the family. I’ve tried to do that, too. I try to see Christ in every person I see on a street corner. That’s what I try to do, to be the best that I can.”

“Everybody knows Father Salley, even the hoodlums,” Houk said. “He wouldn’t put up with things that weren’t right, but he’s respected by everybody. And he never questions people’s religious backgrounds, whether they are Orthodox, Catholic, agnostic, Protestant or Jewish. There’s not one thing you can say other than, he’s truly a man of God.”

Teplica can attest to Salley’s goodness.

“He’s a very, very good man,” he said. “We all got a chance at the end of the last service to walk past him for a final blessing and personal exchange, and he said to me, ‘Terry, I’ve loved you from the day I met you.’

“I said, ‘I love you, too, Father.’”

