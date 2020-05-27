Churches take different paths to going green

Church-goers around Lawrence County have been faithful to follow stay-at-home orders.
But now, that home may be a house of worship.
With the county entering the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday, churches are taking various paths toward reopening doors that for most have been closed since mid-March.
Jubilee Ministries, for one, is having what it is calling a Grand Reopening Celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at its 14 E. Chartes St. location.
The Rev. Mark Kauffman, pastor, said the church will be encouraging worshippers to wear masks and it will be adhering to all social distancing and sanitizing guidelines. The hardest part, he said, will be a moratorium on handshaking and other physical contact.
“That’s so hard, because this is family,” he said. “Everybody’s so excited about coming back, they can’t wait. Response is incredible, and we’re a hugging church. People are going to have a hard time with that.”
Kauffman likened the church’s sanitation capabilities to “Ghostbusters.” He’s got a backpack sanitizer to go throughout the building, spraying everything down, before and after worship. There are hand sanitizers now on the walls and in every room, and worshippers’ temperatures will be taken as they enter the building
“We don’t have pews,” he went on, “we have chairs, so we’re actually separating those chairs. We’re allowing families together; they can sit with each other. But others will be spaced six feet apart.
“Everybody’s ready,” said. “We feel that we’re ready.”
First Assembly of God at 2021 Pulaski Road also is ready to welcome its congregation back inside after a few weeks of holding drive-in services in the parking lot. Pastor John Keurt was unavailable Tuesday, but a person who answered the phone said that plans are to hold an indoor, in-person service at 10:30 a.m. June 7.
“They will be doing precautions,” the woman said. “At the door they’ll be taking everyone’s temperature. They’ll be doing hand sanitizers, and the ushers will be social distancing them throughout the sanctuary, placing them.”
At least a couple of churches — City Church at 11 S. Mill Street and New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Harlansburg Road — already have been welcoming members into their worship spaces.
City Church meets in the former Comedy Club space at The Riverplex, and pastor Josh Watts notes that they’ve been adhering to a percentage-of-occupancy policy.
“We have a meeting room where we can accommodate a limited number of people, so we’re looking to maybe add a second service so more people can come and we can keep the social distancing that’s needed right now,” said, noting that the church makes both masks and hand sanitizer available.
“We put families in grouping to keep them more than six feet apart from each other,” he added.
City Church has been providing online services to its members, and continues to do so even with worshippers in attendance.
“We actually show our online service while people are there, and we set it up where we’re talking to the cameras, and the people who are there are kind of like the audience, like a talk show,” Watt said. “We can talk to them personally after the service has gone offline, and we do that, we sing a little bit more with them and try to make them feel really connected.
“But we also have a lot of older people and people who just need to stay home so we want to make sure that they are valued too, so we’re trying to cover both ends.”
Watts said that City Church worshippers have been excited to be meeting together again, and cited one particular woman who attended service on Sunday.
“We had a lady walk from the Grant Street apartments — which I think is over a mile — a grandmother and her granddaughter walked to church on Sunday,” he said. “That tells you how much people want to be in church.”
New Covenant also has been having in-person worship for a few weeks now, limiting each service to 24 or fewer people. Pastor Chris Curtis isn’t sure yet how going green might change that.
“When it goes to green, I’m not sure what we’ll do differently,” said. “It will depend on what the state says.”
New Covenant has resumed its normal Sunday service times of 8:15 and 10:50 a.m., and asks people to register on its website for one or the other.
“If we start getting too many, we’ll have an extra one at 6:30 (p.m.) if there are enough people,” Curtis said.
New Covenant’s worship space also features chairs rather than traditional pews, and Curtis said that these have been spaced out in groups of ones, twos and threes.
“We’ve tried to make it a touchless experience, where the front door’s open, all the doors except for the bathroom are open,” Curtis said. “When people leave our space at the end of the first service, they turn their chair sideways, we put those out in the hallway and we bring in fresh ones to replace them.
“We haven’t done communion, and we put little Tupperware boxes by the doors for people to leave their contributions.”
Curtis said the church also is considering setting up a TV monitor and chairs in its lower level, so that up to an additional 24 people in any one service could watch the service live from upstairs.
In Holy Spirit Parish, Father Joseph McCaffrey said that Wolf’s impending bestowal of green status on Lawrence County won’t be affecting his parishioners just yet.
“We have to comply with what the bishop is directing, and he is opening up the whole diocese at the same time,” McCaffrey said. “So although our county is going to be green as of Friday, that doesn’t mean that we can do anything from what the rest of the diocese is doing.
“It doesn’t matter what the government says we can do, we have to be in compliance with what the bishop says, and he wants the whole diocese to be on the same page. When the bishop gives us the green light (for public Mass inside the churches), then it will be by a percentage of each church’s occupancy.
