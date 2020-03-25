Unable to hold worship services or Masses, many churches have gone online to practice their faith.
A few have gone outside as well.
Mount Jackson Presbyterian Church is among them. The church will have three, half-hour praise and prayer gatherings in the parking lot at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The church is located at 129 Mount Air Road, and people will remain in their cars for the entirety of each service to satisfy social distancing requirements.
"Our members talked about the need for some prayer groups to get together, and I thought that was a good idea," The Rev. Donald Aull, church pastor, said. "At first I thought we could use the sanctuary, but my wife wondered. with folks coming in, was the air going to be clean enough to do that inside?
"I talked to another member, and she said, ‘My son’s an engineer, and he said, no, that’s not a good idea.’ "
Then Aull heard about other churches doing parking lot services.
"I thought, 'well, that makes a lot of sense. That can certainly work,' he said. "It’s a way of pulling people together and building community and leaning on the Lord, so those are double reasons for trying to do this."
Aull said he'll be using a sound system, one that's "not terribly large, but then, our parking lot isn't terribly large, either. That's why we're doing this three times."
Aull will deliver a short message -- eight to nine minutes, he estimates -- then lead prayer and singing, backed by a cassette recorder.
"It’s not going to be real elaborate," he said. "We don't have much elaborate here; we're kind of a low-key church."
Still, he does hope to raise a bit of a racket at strategic points during his message.
"I've got three times where I'm asking, 'If I'm telling the truth, honk your horn.' "
Others turning to the outdoors for faith matters include New Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Holy Spirit Parish.
New Covenant has instituted a series of Wednesday and Sunday Prayer Walks and Verse Studies, taking place at different locations. Sunday's walk was held at C.J. Long Spartan Park in Hickory Township. The March 18 walk, which was the first, took place at the church, 1911 Harlansburg Road.
Participants may start each walk whenever they want and complete them at their own pace. A Bible verse and brief meditation is posted at each stop along the way, as well as directions to the next stop. Participants also are advised to maintain proper distancing.
"Everything is saying, 'stay in your house,' and yet at this point, we don't super-duper, technically have to stay inside," said the Rev. Chris Curtis, senior pastor. "We wouldn't want a gang of 20 people to all hold hands and do this together. We're thinking just a few people at a time, and you would still keep your distance. It would be kind of a quiet, reflective time for folks."
Joe Wright, the director of youth ministry and a member of the church's board of elders, credited the entire board with instituting the walks.
"We decided this would be a good way for some people to do some connecting," Wright said. "Not everybody is plugged in, not everybody is just wanting to watch things on a computer screen (although New Covenant also is posted recorded sermons online). So this is a way for people to get out, be active, read some Scripture, maybe do some contemplative and prayerful walking. We’re just challenging people to kind of reflect on some Scriptures."
Walk No. 3 was scheduled for Wednesday, back at New Covenant, but Wright would like to expand to other sites as well.
"I’d be glad to have someone say, ‘Come and do one at this park or at my big field or whatever,’ " he said, noting that anyone who would like to host one may call (724) 714-4294.
"If somebody finds confidence, and peace and reassurance from this, that’s what we’re called to do," Wright said. "And if someone starts walking and gets a little healthier, too, that’s a bonus. We’re not doing 5-mile treks, they’re not going to be longer than a mile at the most but it’s a good way to get out and still maintain the space we’re being asked to do right now."
Holy Spirit Parish held drive-though confession sessions Saturday and Tuesday in the parking lot of St. Camillus Church, and plans to do it again this Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. Parishioners remain in their cars, pulling up beside one of three priests also in cars but facing the opposite direction. That enables a driver-to-driver exchange, which can be done in anonymity -- the priest will not look at the penitent without the person's permission -- or face to face.
Also heading outdoors recently were volunteers from Victory Family Church, who delivered meals Tuesday for two shifts of workers in the emergency department of UPMC Jameson Hospital. According to John Owens, the church pastor, the meals were prepared by Soni's Italian Restaurant in Neshannock Township and were purchased by Victory Family Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.