Church treats New Bedford to community celebration

Pulaski brothers Collin and Christian Fulkman appreciated the opportunity to take their wives Mollie and Julie and combined seven children to the free Community Day held at Pulaski Township Park on Saturday.
Hosted by New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church, the first-time event drew about 250 people, said parishioner and organizer Lori Smith.
“I think it’s a great way for the church to get involved with the community,” Collin said.
“I think it’s awesome to bring the kids out and see people from the community and to donate backpacks and help people,” Christian added.
The day included free hayrides and raffles, backpack and school supply giveaways, face painting, a petting zoo, bounce houses, games and complimentary hot dogs, chips and water. Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Department sprayed children standing on a tarp with water; they turned the tarp into a slip and slide.
Pulaski Township Supervisor Kelly Smith donated brisket and ribs he smoked on site.
The church’s mission and evangelical committees organized the event, said Lori, who serves on the mission committee. Parishioners Tim Smith and Doug Houk co-chaired the get-together.
Raised in New Bedford and a resident of Beaver, Lori said the church wanted to do something good for the community.
“There aren’t a lot of things in New Bedford,” Lori said. “We wanted to do an outreach in the community that was totally free.”
The two committees paid for everything, while parishioners donated backpacks and school supplies. By the end of the four-hour event, 58 youth went home with stuffed backpacks.
The idea for the event surfaced over the winter.
“We started talking about this and it grew and grew,” Lori said. “Then we picked the date.”
The church plans to host the event next year.
“Everybody on the committees thought it was a success,” she said. “We saw faces we hadn’t seen in a while and are looking forward to next year. There were old people and very little kids there. Everybody had a good time.”
