First United Brethren Church of Hickory Township will sponsor a “pig and pie” dinner Nov. 7.
The fare will be served at the church at 1900 Eastbrook Road, beginning at 4 p.m. and will include ham barbecue, potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, dessert and beverage.
A pie auction, a gift and craft auction and a whole hog sausage sale will be part of the festivities.
Reservations are due by Nov. 2 by calling (724) 946-2988 or (724) 530-2563, and leaving a a name, phone number and number attending.
The cost is $5 for adults and children older than three. Children 3 and younger will be admitted free. Face masks are required.
Proceeds from the event will benefit various missions.
