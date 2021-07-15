Church to host Nashville bluegrass group

Nashville bluegrass group Williamson Branch will perform Aug. 27 at Savannah United Methodist Church.

Williamson Branch, a high-energy bluegrass/gospel group from Nashville, will perform Aug. 27 at Savannah United Methodist Church.

Sponsored by Hugger Mugger Tasty Recipes, the concert is preceded by a 6 p.m. dinner featuring salad, stuffed chicken breast, potatoes, green beans, rolls, cake and a drink. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for the concert and the dinner, or $20 for the concert only, and can be reserved at savannahumchurch.com/summerconcert. They also can be purchased by calling the church office at (724) 598-6691. Group rates are available.

According to the band's website, Williamson Branch's polished approach to music helped propel irs single, "Blue Moon Over Texas," to the No.1 spot on the RMR Bluegrass Chart for seven weeks and garnered the band the award for 2020 Valley Star Family Vocal Group of the Year. Melody Williamson was recognized as the International Bluegrass Music Association's Momentum Vocalist of the Year for 2020.

The group has  appeared on hundreds of stages over the last six years, including The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Bluegrass First Class in Asheville, North Carolina,, Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, Brunswick, Maine, The Central Canadian Bluegrass Awards, and Bill Gaither's Fall Homecoming.

