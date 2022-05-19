Church restores, rededicates World War II memorial

Eastbrook church turns 175 this year The restoration and rededication of a World War II memorial isn’t the only event of note thi…

Nearly 80 years ago, a group of residents from two townships and a board of trustees at a rural church made a pact.

On Sunday, the church will host a celebration and rededication of that deal.

Eastbrook United Methodist is holding a service at 5 p.m. that day, followed by a picnic, to mark the restoration of a community World War II memorial that sits just off Route 168 in its parking lot. The monument was proposed, according to original paperwork still held by the church, in an August 1944 agreement between church officials and an organization calling itself the Hickory and Washington Townships Honor Roll Committee.

The latter group paid the former the sum of $1 to provide a piece of ground to be used “for the erection and maintenance of an honor roll for those residents of Washington and Hickory Townships who may serve, are serving or have ever served in the armed forces of the United States of America in the present war now popularly known as World War II …”

The agreement goes on to establish the two-township group would not only erect the monument bearing the names of those who served, but also maintain it “in a sightly and proper manner.”

Not long ago, that last clause kicked in.

“Tom Houston had taken care of it for probably the last 15 years,” said Bill McKee, one of the church members who helped to spearhead the restoration. “But the structure itself had gotten into disrepair. The cap was deteriorated, the stone needed to be repointed.

“It wasn’t falling down, but would have fallen down eventually. So a group of us — not as a church, but as individuals — decided that we would take on fixing it up.”

As with the original agreement, the restoration process was a joint effort between members of the church and the community. A family who wishes to remain anonymous paid for the repairs, McKee said, and the son of a man McKee once worked for did the repointing. Devido Stone provided the cap, and Eastbrook-based McCurley Houston Electric used its boom truck to lift and place the cap atop the memorial.

Along the way, there were a couple of surprises.

Billy Sonntag, a maintenance man at Slippery Rock University, was brought in to do the repointing after McKee had seen photos of similar work he had done at the school. When Sonntag and his father came down to check out the monument, McKee said, they ran into something they hadn’t expected.

“We started going down the names, and we found that Billy’s grandfather — Bill’s father – was on that plaque, and they never knew it,” McKee said. “He lived in Washington Township, and he was in World War II, but they never knew his name was on the plaque.”

McKee had a similar experience.

Seeing the name “John Morrow” on the plaque, McKee phoned a friend from school, also named Morrow, to ask if he was related. The friend said his grandfather John did indeed fight in the war. Learning that the man lived less than a mile from his home, McKee paid him a visit.

Morrow, who turns 97 this year and is believed to be the only person listed on the plaque who is still alive, told McKee he’d grown up in the Lakewood area and that he had been on Omaha Beach on D-Day.

McKee now is hoping to have Morrow attend the May 22 rededication.

Another still-existing link to the memorial’s past — Hottenbaugh Run — flows behind Eastbrook United Methodist.

McKee said that he was unable to make it to the church on the day that Sonntag arrived to begin work. But that, McKee said, didn’t stop Sonntag, even though the church has no outside water spigots and the building itself was locked.

Asked by McKee how he’d been able to proceed without water to mix the mortar, Sonntag responded “I got it out of the Hottenbaugh.”

“And I got to thinking,” McKee said, “that’s likely where the water came from for the original mortar. So we used it the rest of the time. He had three or four more days, and we just kept going down to the creek for water.”

There are 171 names on the bronze plaque of the memorial, the sum total of those from Hickory and Washington townships who served in the war. Seven have stars next to their names, indicating that they did not come back.

“You read about World War II, you see it in black and white photos, and it seems removed,” pastor Loren McQueen noted. “But when you think of 171 people joinng the service from two rural townships, that shows how affected the rest of the country was. That’s only two townships out of the United States.

“That makes it seem more real, that these are real people.”

That appears to be especially true in a close-knit village like Eastbrook.

“We thought it was fitting to do a rededication service for those who served because so many of the family members are still in the area,” McQueen said. “The names on the stone are very familiar.”

Indeed, McKee added, that several of the names that are on the original agreement are names that can still be found in the church and the community. That’s something he believes many folks don’t realize.

As part of the restoration, the church spread the word that it was looking for family members of those on the monument, in order to learn more about who they were.

“Not necessarily all the war stuff, but where they grew up, what they did during the war, what they did after the war,” McKee said. “These guys came back and got married and raised families, and most of them came back to these townships that they left.

“But we weren’t terribly successful, and it dawned on me that one of the reasons for that is that some people may not know they have a relative on there.”

McKee and McQueen are especially hoping to get family members of those on the memorial to attend the rededication celebration. Anyone not sure if they have such a relative will find it easy to check, as the monument sits right on the roadside in the church parking lot.

In the end, though, McQueen hopes the entire community will turn out.

“I just thought it was an important thing to have a service and recognize not just the rededication of the monument, but the service of the people on it,” he said.

“Many of us knew that generation. So it’s an important thing to do to pass it on to the next one.”

