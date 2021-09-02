Victory Family Church is dedicating its Sunday service this week to students in kindergarten through 12th grades.
The church services begin at 9:30 and 11 a.m. in the New Castle High School auditorium. Prospective new members and visitors are welcome.
“As the children start the new school year, we want to encourage them, pray for them and let them know how much we love them,” said John Owens, pastor of the New Castle campus.
The church also provided free book bags to children at a special back-to-school event that was held Saturday at the New Castle Community Y.
“This will be a unique service,” Owens said, adding that Victory Family’s children’s director, youth pastor and lead pastor all will speak during the service.
“After the service, there will be a time to pray blessings over all of our kids,” he said. “Thankfully we’re able to go back to school this year in person, whether in mask or no mask.
“We’re believing it’s going to be the best school year for the kids, parents and the school districts. Last year was so difficult with so much isolation, “Owens said. “Whatever precautions we need to take to stay in person, we need to do that.”
