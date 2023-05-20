Pastor John and Kara Owens believe they are leaving New Castle in a better place spiritually.
And to their parishioners and many members of the community, they really are in a better place since the couple moved into town in 2019 and launched Victory Family Church’s New Castle campus with John as its pastor.
He and his wife, who has been the campus coordinator, planted the seeds to sprout and grow the church’s New Castle branch to a congregation of about 1,600 members. During their service here, they have spearheaded hundreds of outreaches, many of them while the county was going through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now they are moving on, leaving the church to continue thriving under a new pastorship. They are moving to sunnier skies in Boynton Beach, Florida. Sunday is their last church service in New Castle.
Victory Family Church’s New Castle branch is an offshoot of the main campus in Cranberry, Butler County. The New Castle branch convenes for Sunday services in New Castle High School’s auditorium.
“The first thing our pastor there said before we launched is that we were going to be a catalyst for this county,” Kara said.
“We always felt we had to lead by example,” John agreed, “and to be about it, not talk about it.”
Through their benevolence, they have grown the congregation to include an average Sunday attendance of between 240 and 250. Of those, 50 to 60 make up its “Dream Team,” a growing group of volunteers whom they have inspired to go out into the community to do good and help others.
That number grew “from a handful of staff and a whole lot of God,” Pastor John said.
He and Kara are taking their cues from God, including the one saying it’s time to go and do their goodwill somewhere else.
Sunday will be their last church service in New Castle. After that, Victory Family interim pastor Matt Gates will lead the congregation.
“Services will continue as normal,” Kara Owens said assuringly, “because the family of Victory Family Church is really the people there.”
The Owens say they have no solid plans, but are hoping for God to steer them into joining with another church community in Florida that needs help and guidance.
The couple arrived in New Castle from Ohio in 2019. The church entered a lease agreement with the school district to use its facilities and leave them as they were found each Sunday.
Shortly after John and Kara arrived, the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. Quarantines were put into place and schools were closed down.
The Owens reached out to the school district and helped provide to-go hot meals, drive-up style, that were free to anyone who was hungry.
John Owens formed a strong relationship with Walmart, which donated thousands of dollars for him to stage grocery giveaways outside of the high school. The idea caught on, and on an even larger scale, the food distributions are still being run monthly by Jubilee Ministries behind Cascade Galleria.
As COVID-19 was spreading, the schools locked down and the regional vice president of Walmart reached out to Owens about partnering with him to help New Castle, he said. When Owens saw toilet paper and other paper products flying off the store shelves and creating a shortage, he decided, “Now is the time to call Walmart for help.”
The company provided five tractor-trailers with more than $300,000 worth of goods, Owens said.
“Walmart gave $50,000 to start with, and said it would keep the money coming.
“There’s always a God side and a man side to everything,” he said, so he talked to school Business Administrator Joe Ambrosini, then-Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio and Jeremy Bergman, the school district’s food service director, and the school officials had the idea to distribute the unused food the district bought for school meals but wasn’t using because of the shut down.
Bergman and his staff agreed to make the hot dinners, and that’s how the free drive-up dinners were distributed, Owens said.
The Owens and church volunteers also joined forces with Bergman to provide weekend lunches for children at their bus stops because they no longer were able to get weekday or weekend meals at school.
As the pandemic eased up and people started going outdoors again, the Owens spearheaded cleanups in the downtown, an effort that other churches and other ministries and organizations also have adopted.
Once a year in the spring or summer, they sponsored a Serve Day, which led volunteers to clean up the streets and plant flowers and help rehabilitate two homes for families who were in dire straits and facing extreme hardships — one is on the city’s North Hill, and one is in Shenango Township.
And what some people might remember most about the generosity they created were the church’s giveaways of free gasoline at a locally owned BP service station, where hundreds of people could drive up and receive free tanks of gasoline and prayers, no questions asked.
That was John’s idea.
“We called it Free Fuel Friday,” he said. The funds came from Victory Family’s outreach fund. They budgeted $20 per car, and overall provided free fuel to 500 to 600 cars.
“It made an impact in the community,” Owens said.
“People drove up and said, ‘I’m on fumes and we have no money.’”
Victory Family Church, through John and Kara, also provided seed money for the school district to start up a coffee shop in the high school library which is run by special education students.
In addition to those community contributions, they have sponsored baccalaureate service for graduating seniors for two years in New Castle High School’s auditorium.
And while other baccalaureates locally are held in churches, “I think we’ve created a nice template for other churches to come in and do it at New Castle.”
John pointed out that before coming to New Castle, and even during their stay here, the church would do outreaches at The Diamond, a park in Butler, by providing cooked meals and hot soup once a month. They also donated shoes, boots and clothing there to people in need.
“There are a bunch of really good pastors in churches in New Castle,” John marveled about groups that have taken on some of their efforts. “We just did what we could do here.”
Gary Schooley, a member of the congregation and of the ”Dream Team” who has shown up for many of their projects, said of the Owens, “For the New Castle campus, the school district and the community at large, Pastor John and Kara are a ‘Dream Team.’”
They have consistently demonstrated their unwavering love and compassion for the people of this community by immersing themselves in serving, Schooley said, adding that they led by example.
“They were never afraid to get dirty,” he said. Whenever there was an outreach project, they would put on gloves and grab shovels or brooms or get on their knees to pull weeds and pick up trash.
“They constantly showed their faith through their work,” he said. ”Because of their obedience, and through God’s grace, they have made a lasting impact on the lives of many in our community.”
Dianna Duffee attended Victory Family in Cranberry and helped to organize the local church when the Owens arrived.
“From the first time my husband, Michael, and I met John and Kara, we could feel their heartfelt desire to show God’s love for New Castle, and we saw how it continued to grow. It touched so many lives,” she said.
“Victory Family Church lives up to its name here,” she continued. “Pastor John and Kara have made it a family atmosphere when we gather together. As they move on to their new path God has chosen for them, may they be blessed as they have blessed New Castle.”
“Many of our outreaches are led by our volunteers, not us,” Pastor John and Kara both emphasized, “and the ideas largely came from our congregation. We just got the ball rolling. We led by example of what God was prompting us to do.”
The Owens in their next venture no longer will be affiliated with Victory Family, and John doesn’t know what his next job in Florida will be.
“I believe God is going to show us a ministry to start or lead there,” he said.
“We’re leaving because we know we’ve heard from God that now is the time to go.”
They already are planning to attend the Christ Fellowship campus in Boynton Beach, and Kara has applied for a similar position there as campus coordinator. John Maxwell, an American author, speaker and pastor, is a teaching partner there, she said.
“It’s been a rough couple months,” they agreed, of leaving friends they have made since they arrived here.“There’s been a lot of crying these last couple of weeks,” John said.
Their “Dream Team” held a going away party for them Monday at The Confluence, and the New Castle Area School Board by Zoom presented them with a proclamation that recognizes all of their accomplishments.
“Victory Family Church is still here, it’s not going anywhere, and it’s going to thrive,” Pastor John declared. “Victory Family Church is going to stay here in New Castle, Pa.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.