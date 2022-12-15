Church offers a taste of Ukrainian Christmas

On Christmas, most people look forward to getting a visitor with eight reindeer.
But one with eight legs? Well, maybe not so much.
Unless, that is, your heritage is Ukrainian, in which case, the legend of the Christmas spider is a cherished one.
It’s hard to say how families in war-torn Ukraine will be able to celebrate the nativity this year. But a few traditional pieces — such as a spider web ornament — are among the holiday decor at Independent Methodist Church, thanks to Maria Jula and her late husband Michael, both of whom embraced and frequently shared their Ukrainian heritage.
The Rev. Frederick Gilbert, church founder and pastor, labels himself “100 percent Anglo-Saxon” with no Ukranian or Eastern European DNA in him.
“But I have a high regard for the culture,” he said, noting that fondness includes a deep respect for the Orthodox faith most Ukrainians practice.
“If I weren’t a Methodist,” he said, “I would probably be Orthodox.”
That interest was fueled more than 30 years ago at Gilbert’s former church, where it was a practice to create international rooms that reflected various cultures. Helen Zurasky, a church member and now-retired school teacher, met the Julas at the Pittsburgh Folk Festival. She shared her church’s initiative with the couple, who visited Gilbert’s congregation during the Lenten and Advent seasons to share their faith and culture.
Their contributions include some of the decor on display at Independent Methodists.
“Helen made all the ornaments, and we’ve acquired a few things, too,” Gilbert said. “Then when Michael was downsizing, he sent me a lot of his brass icons – very beautiful ornaments — because he felt they would be appreciated and used.
“So we always have this Orthodox display, and I have a miniature Orthodox nativity.”
As for the spider, there apparently are multiple stories as to its significance.
One story, according to World Book’s “Christmas in Ukraine,” is that a widow had no money to buy presents for her children or decorations for their tree. As the family slept on Christmas Eve, “a spider took pity and wove a magical web on the tree (and) in the morning, the mother and her delighted children woke to find their little tree covered with a beautiful, glittering, silver web.”
Another story, Gilbert said, “is that when (Mary, Joseph and Jesus) were making their flight into Egypt, they took cover in a cave, and the spider spun a web over the opening so that when the soldiers went by, they knew that nobody could have gone inside without breaking the web.”
Maria Jula — whose husband succumbed to COVID in 2021 — added another explanation mined from the Ukrainian heritage both she and her husband shared (his grandparents were the first in his family to come to the U.S., her family emigrated here following World War II).
“Ukrainians, when it comes to this time of year, a lot of times are using spider webs,” the Carnegie resident said. “We were always told, ‘Don’t get rid of the spider web,’ because the legend behind it was that the Christ child didn’t have any toys, and during the night after he was born, the spiders wove a web over his crib.
“When the morning came and the dew and the sun hit it, the Christ child was enthralled. It was like it was his first toy.”
Other items displayed at Independent Methodist include a troitsa, which holds three candles that Jula explained represent the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
“It’s not necessarily just for Christmas,” she added. “Most of our homes have them.”
A circular wine holder — “being a clay thing, the round shape tended to keep the wine cooler,” Jula said — an icon of the nativity, Ukrainian Christmas recipes (all vegan) and a bowl of bread also are among the nods to an Orthodox Christmas celebration at Independent Methodist.
“There’s always bread in the middle of the table,” Jula said. “In some parts of Ukraine, there are three round loaves that are stacked. From the western part of Ukraine, where Michael and I are from, it is a long, braided loaf that symbolizes the Christ child.
Jula still has relatives — a first cousin and her family — who live in western Ukraine. She stays in contact with her, although their exchanges – done through Facebook messenger — have become less frequent because of power and internet outages spawned by Russian attacks.
She is not sure how many of her family’s cherished Ukrainian traditions her cousin will be able observe this Christmas.
“My cousin’s husband has family in Poland, and I asked them at the beginning if they would be leaving to go there,” Jula said. “She said, ‘No, when the sirens go off, we just go down to the basement.’ But any more, when I talk to her, she says, ‘We hear the sirens all over the place now, but we don’t go to the basement any more. It’s like an everyday occurrence to them now.
“They will try to do as much as they can (to celebrate Christmas, which they observe on Jan. 7),” Jula said. “From what I understand, in their town they would have lights all over the city and everything else for Christmas. That’s just not possible this year. But I would say they probably will still celebrate at home, still go to church and do whatever they can to try to keep it as normal as possible.”
