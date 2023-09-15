The Church of Genesis is opening its doors to community members and three Steelers legends Sunday as the congregation kicks off the three-part “Winning In Life” message series.
Former Steelers Joey Porter Sr., Craig Wolfley and Justin Hartwig will attend as they and their wives share stories related to Sunday’s message, “Discover Your Purpose.” Porter and Hartwig were stars on Pittsburgh's Super Bowl XL and XLIII championship teams, respectively.
Anyone is welcome to attend the 10:15 a.m. service at 303 N. Cedar St. in Mahoningtown and a carnival that follows including free food, activities and interactions with these former football pros at Darlington Park.
The series will continue into November with a service on Oct. 15 titled "The Power of a Positive Attitude" with former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle.
A Nov. 5 talk, "Fighting Back," is scheduled with former Steeler and Vietnam veteran Rocky Bleier.
Pastor Damian Williams said events like Sunday's service are not about filling a pew but helping people fulfill their destiny and being a catalyst for change.
"The goal is not just to have a church that meets on Sunday," he said. "We want to help people grow closer to God. We want to make New Castle look more like heaven.
"Our purpose is not about achieving greatness. Our purpose is connecting with God, having meaningful relationships with one another and then using our gifts and talents to impact our community," he continued.
Williams, who has worked with professional athletes for many years, said that sports bring people together in the divided culture we live in.
“When you go to a Steelers game, it doesn’t matter if someone is Catholic or Protestant, churched or unchurched, Democrat or Republican. People rally around a common interest. I don't know any other social sector that can unite people like sports can,” he said.
Whether or not someone considers themselves religious, attendance is encouraged by the Church of Genesis. Williams said that first-time visitors should expect a casual and welcoming environment.
“The idea of the Church of Genesis is a church of new beginnings. We assume that life is hard, people make mistakes and need help. Our congregation is a safe place. You don’t have to have answers,” he said.
"We are rallying our congregation to put the 'new' back into New Castle," he continued. "As a city, we have fallen on some hard times, but I see many good things happening. I see resilience. Our best days are ahead."
