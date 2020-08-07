David Dean III didn’t want to let go of something old.
At the same time, though, he had a passion to start something new.
Thus, when the mainline Presbyterian church in which he grew up closed its doors in 2017, Dean purchased its 91-year-old East Washington Street building and organized a congregation that welcomes all, but especially LGBTQIA — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex and asexual — worshippers.
That’s how the former Third Presbyterian Church became Third Independent Presbyterian, “the only More Light Presbyterian Church independent of the PC(USA),” according to Third’s Facebook page.
What’s a More Light church?
According to their website, the mission of More Light churches “is to work for the full participation LGBTQIA+ people in the life, ministry and witness of the Presbyterian Church (USA) — and in society.”
MODEST NUMBERS
Third Independent Presbyterian is a small congregation for now — only nine people in a building that seats a thousand. But with Dean as its lay pastor, the church already is making a big difference for those who worship there.
“I grew up in a different denomination that was a little less accepting,” said Rochester, New York, native Casey Heinberger. “Everything was very (denominationally) centralized as far as their organization. So some churches, while they may be willing to be more accepting, can’t.
“I had a hard time through high school, even into college, finding a place where I could practice my religion without feeling judged. So it was nice to come into a place where I felt welcomed and accepted and kind of help build it up. It’s kind of a cool experience, trying to help build something that I really believe in.”
And the welcome mat is out for everyone, not just LGBTQIA folks.
Husband and wife Megan and Nate Delk also are taken with their worship experience at Third Independent. The two were raised in different denominations, but find common ground in Dean’s teaching.
“The name on the church is Presbyterian, but you don’t necessarily have to be Presbyterian to come here,” Nate said.
“We want to be inclusive of any marginalized group, really,” Megan added.
HISTORY
Dean and his family had a long history with the former Third Presbyterian Church, dating back to Dean’s great-great-grandfather, who was an early member of the congregation. Dean had attended for his entire life, served as a deacon and was leading a Bible study that was independent of the church but open to all.
A mental health professional, Dean works out of the church’s adjacent manse. When Third Presbyterian went up for sale, not only did he not want to lose his office space, but he also hated to see the stately old church with its soaring sanctuary ceiling and oversized stained glass windows fall into another type of use. So he bought it all, continued his Bible study and began planning to form a new congregation.
And he wanted that congregation affiliated with the More Light portion of PC(USA), even though Third itself is not a PC(USA) member — hence, the “independent” status.
“PC(USA), as the mainstream branch of Presbyterianism in the United States, has really come to embrace things like marriage equality and ordination of LGBTQ clergy,” Dean said, adding that More Light Presbyterians have been around since the 1970s and have been working for that type of inclusion.
“When I was a member of PC(USA), it was something that was important to me, and that I had been an advocate of. Kind of over the past 20 years is when all of these changes have come into effect. There’s still a degree of congregational sovereignty within PC(USA), so individual congregations can still decide which policies they will enact or not. So even though the position of the denomination is to be more inclusive, individual congregations don’t have to be.”
MIXED MESSAGE
Dean admits that while the atmosphere inside of Third Independent is one of warmth and welcome for all who enter, the outside — with its imposing brick-and-stained glass, early 20th-century architecture -- can create a first impression of staid tradition and fundamentalism.
“I wasn’t really comfortable to go into the sanctuary,” Nate Delk said. “I’ve always been the more hesitant, cautious type.”
Megan Delk agreed that first appearances could bring back memories of what Dean called “religious trauma” for those who felt marginalized and rejected in other congregations.
“I refer to it more as a distaste for religion,” she said. “We’ve had those experiences. But on the other hand, it (a sense of history) is kind of nice to embrace again after feeling like you had to leave it.”
Certainly, Dean is not about to toss out the foundations of the faith as he tries to foster inclusivity.
“We are affiliated with a traditional Protestant denomination, and we do use a liturgical service,” he said. “We follow the Revised Common Lectionary, so it’s very standard in all that. The thing that I’ve tried to do with liturgy is be very purposeful in explaining and educating about why we do these things, because they have meaning and purpose.
“I think for a lot of people, they get so much in the routine that these are just the motions that we go through every week that you disconnect from the reasons why. So not only did we spend a long time examining that as we went through forming the congregation, but I also try to continuously point it out even through the Lectionary readings, why we do certain things we do.”
Now he hopes to get more people involved in the mission of the church not only through Sunday morning teaching, but also through community service. He’s formed one nonprofit — Rust Belt Revitalization, which has focused on entrepreneurial incubation by holding fundraisers — and has joined hands with another, Sense of Connection, which works with people who have sensory processing disorders. That organization created and erected a Little Free Library outside of the church.
Third Independent also is the host site for Bright Star Learning Center, a daycare and preschool facility.
Dean has visions of where he hopes Third Independent will go, but in a nearly century-old building where a maintenance surprise may be just around the next corner, he accepts that things will be accomplished in God’s time.
“We’ll probably just take things as they go along,” he said, “because so far, absolutely nothing has gone to my own timeline.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.