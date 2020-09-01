With many schools opting to conduct the first weeks of school remotely, Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church is opening its doors to working families in need of a safe place to house their student’s virtual classrooms while they work.
Beginning Sept. 8, parents of first- through sixth-grade students can drop off their children as early as 8 a.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays at the church for supervised learning and enrichment activities including art, dance, library, STEAM, sports and more. The cost, which is $75 weekly, includes a continental breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m., afternoon snacks and all enrichment materials. Students are to bring their own devices (Wi-Fi is provided), headsets and lunch. Doors close at 4 p.m.
“Clen-Moore is fortunate to have many retired professionals, including nurses and teachers, on its ministry teams who are happy to extend their talents to the rest of the community,” says Aaron Christy, who co-pastors with Michael Spicuzza. “These are strange times, and there’s no better way to get through them than together.”
A member of the church’s Health Ministry team, a retired nurse, will be onsite throughout the day.
Clen-Moore’s Remote Learning Camp was developed in partnership with Arts & Education at the Hoyt, which will draw from more than 40-plus years of art camp experience to provide arts instruction and supervision of scheduling, staffing, registration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended protocols.
“What we cannot host at our own facility, we are happy to help facilitate here,” Paige Kleinfelder, assistant education coordinator at the Hoyt. “We’re working diligently to pull in other partners such as the New Castle Public Library. We hope to announce a fuller schedule in the next few days.”
Masking and temperature checks will be required at the door. Adults must wear masks at all times. Children may remove them once seated.
No more than 25 students will be admitted each week, which averages eight to 10 students per classroom for optimum distancing. Classrooms will be organized by grade level and pre-registration is required. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated.
For more information and to register, visit www.clenmoore.org. A copy of your child’s course schedule is requested to ensure that it is followed. The program is on a first come, first served basis. A limited number of scholarships are available to those in need. For more questions, call (724) 654-6657.
