Victory Family Church had only three Sundays of church services in New Castle before it was forced to physically shut down out of threat of the coronavirus.
But the church ministry reaches far beyond the walls of the New Castle High School auditorium, where hundreds had flocked to attend its services. Church pastor John Owens, upon hearing of the shutdown immediately recognized that the church’s real ministry is to the people of New Castle.
When it started to look last week like things were shutting down, Owens immediately joined conversations with the New Castle Area School District administrators and its food service director, Jeremy Bergman, about feeding the community. As a result, the school district and Victory’s volunteers, and other community volunteers, banded together with the district to help provide free dinner to the masses.
Owens came to New Castle from the Cranberry campus of the church. He said he learned that New Castle schools were preparing free breakfasts and lunches for the students during the school shutdown, and his church joined in by donating and helping with the free dinners for people in the community as well. Through a lot of collaboration, the district, the church ministry and volunteers and school administrators so far this week have served more than 1,000 dinners to families.
GENEROSITY
The donations started to pour in, said Owens and district Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio.
Owens has networked with Walmart and other big companies and organizations. A lot of the initial food and funds for the supplies were donated by Victory and the schools, but as word of mouth has spread, more and more businesses and private donors stepped up to help supplement the efforts.
Walmart was a big contributor and an integral part of the network chain, Owens said. “Walmart has been a real blessing for us..”
He sent the company an email, it agreed to help, and Owens said, “It’s time to share.” The company now is using his words as its slogan for its “Time to Share” help program, he said.
Pepsi has donated an entire truckload of water, tea, Gatorade and other beverages that will be given out with the dinners, Owens said. A food trailer arrived from the Buffalo Dream Center in Buffalo, New York, with 10 pallets — 9,000 pounds of food — equivalent to 500 grocery bags, with canned goods, dry goods, breakfast bars and other food items.
The Buffalo Dream Center, a similar church ministry, also donated boxes of stuffed animals to be given out to children, Owens said.
The New Castle YMCA donated 20 gallons of milk that it had bought before it was shut down, and it also donated apples and oranges, all that were given out to families at the drive-up, Owens said, and UTZ Quality Foods has delivered five pallets of one-ounce bags of chips and snacks for school lunches.
Soni’s Restaurant in Neshannock Township donated 230 pizzas to the effort, which were served Wednesday night. A staff of 18 volunteers prepared the pizzas in the restaurant kitchen, bagged them with salads before a volunteer from Victory picked them up. Each family received a large pizza until they ran out.
Victory Family Church had purchased the salad from the school district, which had it stocked but wasn’t going to otherwise use it, Owens said, noting the district has food supplies for students for two weeks, and some were perishable.
Rather than disposing of it, “it’s a win-win,” he said. “We’re buying the food from the school, and it helps the whole community. The school’s suppliers have no shortages, and the donating restaurants also still have suppliers.”
The school district also has been receiving monetary donations from private donors, DeBlasio said.
The Ronald J. Alexander Memorial Trust, which benefits district students, is buying the meals for Monday’s dinner, which will include boneless chicken chunks with dipping sauce, French fries, a chocolate chip cookie and an applesauce cup, she pointed out. On Wednesday, Soni’s again is reaching out, making pepperoni rolls to donate to the school for the distribution.
“None of this would have been possible if it wasn’t for Jeremy Bergman,” DeBlasio said, adding he has been overseeing the entire cooking and serving operation from the district’s cafeteria kitchen.
THE HELPING HANDS
She marveled at the number of church and community volunteers who have stepped up or come out to help with the effort.
“But that doesn’t surprise me,” she said. “That’s what New Castle is all about. They always come together in times of a crisis.”
Owens said the donations are motivating him to keep trying to help the community.
“Every day it’s changing,” he continued, adding that he gets calls for donations and for ministry two or three times a day.
“As a church, we’re getting so many calls for help, as people are finding out it’s their last day of work.”
The dinners are being distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. outside of the main entrance of the high school. They already are bagged, and volunteers carry them to the cars that drive up, with a limit of four per family so there is enough for everyone. The dinners are handed through the car windows to limit human contact.
“We try to keep the numbers of our volunteers to under 10 people,” Owens said, and they are divided into teams. One team does food preparation with Bergman.
“On Monday we prepared 550 meals in less than one hour,” said Owens, who was hands-on in the kitchen, helping.
The others outside were running bagged dinners to cars and to people who walk up to get the food.
“Right now, we’re getting to do what Jesus did and ministering as he did,” Owens said of being able to feed people.
“What we’re doing with the school district is what we really consider church,” Owens said. “So many people in the community have basic needs. If we can help even to reduce that one fear for a lot of families, we’ve made a difference in their lives.”
