A local church has found a way to give back to first responders and thank them for their service.
Victory Family Church, which has Sunday services at New Castle High School, treated law enforcement, firefighters, ambulance personnel and 911 dispatchers Friday with a lunch provided by Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ of Ellwood City.
The restaurant/catering business parked a food truck in the lot of of the former Day’s Inn downtown New Castle, where it served a variety of dinners to emergency responders at lunch time.
The event was organized by John Owens, pastor of Victory Family Church.
“Today is national First Responders Day,” he said, and he has been planning the lunch event with New Castle Mayor Chris Frye since April.
“God put it in their hearts to become first responders,” Owens said.
“These people give a lot of themselves, and we want to bless them and thank them for what they do.”
Owens said his church reached out to the New Castle police, the Lawrence County 911 center, the New Castle Fire Department, local ambulance units, the state police and the sheriff’s office to get as many people to attend the two-hour event.
Victory Family Church, which holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays, has provided many services to the New Castle community since it first opened its local campus in February 2020.
Its many blessings to the community have included downtown cleanups, remodeling a home for a widowed woman and her children, staging food distributions and free dinners during the COVID-19 pandemic, donating funds for a coffee shop in the New Castle High School Library, giving out free gasoline to people at local service stations, and most recently, hosting a Trunk or Treat for children Friday evening in the high school parking lot.
The main church is located on Route 19 in Cranberry Township, Butler County.
