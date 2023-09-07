(First of two parts)
They used to order Easter breakfast from the Burger King.
But it may be a Kentucky Colonel — actually, a handful of them — that best reflects the spiritual food being served up at Independent Methodist Church.
The church, located at the intersection of Route 422 and Willowbrook Road in Shenango Township, will mark its 35th anniversary on Sept. 11.
The church may be best known to passers-by for its elaborate outdoor Christmas and Easter displays. Founding pastor the Rev. Frederick Gilbert, though, believes the congregation’s experiences tell a deeper story.
“This church does a lot of things that aren’t ‘cool,’” Gilbert said. “A lot of churches will go on mission trips to the West Indies or the Canary Islands. The things that we do have less visibility, but they’re being done.”
Case in point: Multiple mission trips to the Buckhorn Children’s Center, a facility that provides residential treatment programs for teens, to perform such chores as painting and landscaping while providing money and other resources. The facility is located deep in Appalachia, in what Gilbert said is one of the poorest counties in the nation.
“That doesn’t have a lot of visibility,” Gilbert said. “But the Buckhorn home was so grateful for the work this church has done, it contacted the governor of Kentucky, and they (the mission team members) were all proclaimed Kentucky Colonels (an honor bestowed by Kentucky’s governor to those who have been of service to the state).”
Janice Himes is one of those Colonels, not to mention a member of the church’s Mission Committee. She credits Gilbert with guiding the congregation to a deeper faith manifested in acts of outreach.
“I’ve gone to several churches during my lifetime, and the reason that I stay here is that he is the best teacher-slash-preacher I’ve ever heard,” said Himes, who added that the church’s prayer shawl ministry has created more than 600 of the items since 2007 and mailed them all over the country.
“I have a special needs daughter, and when we were looking for a home church, that was one of my concerns, that she be accepted and loved. She is just spoiled here. The whole congregation has taken her under their wing. It’s awesome; a loving church family.”
GOING INDEPENDENT
After eight years as pastor at Savannah United Methodist Church, Gilbert left to start Independent Methodist. Many from that congregation followed him, with 267 folks attending the first service on Sept. 11, 1988, in the chapel of the William F. and Roger DeCarbo Funeral Home.
Just seven weeks later, the congregation purchased and moved into its present location — a former bar that most recently had been known as The Rusty Nail. The history of the building — “known as a local ‘watering hole’ dating back to the 1930s,” the church’s website says — was a non-factor.
“Well, Christ could be born in a stable,” Gilbert said. “And Jesus was crucified overlooking a garbage dump. I don’t think he’d have any problem using a tavern.”
The former “watering hole” is now serving up Living Water to those who come inside, the website adds, and the bar’s final moniker, Gilbert put in, calls to mind the nails used to crucify Christ.
Still, the early days in the defunct pub required some sacrifice. Folding chairs preceded the pews that weren’t added until 1997, and worshippers sang from donated hymnals. The only restrooms were on the building’s basement level, where a tiny kitchen challenged the congregation’s preparations for church dinners.
Financing for pews and a narthex with restrooms came in 1997, following the tragic death of England’s Princess Diana. Gilbert had amassed a personal collection of Prince Charles and Lady Diana collectibles and about a dozen limited-edition dolls. Following Diana’s death, the value of those items soared, and he sold them for $5,000 to commence the renovations.
Added later was a one-bedroom apartment in which Gilbert lives, an addition that also enabled the congregation to enlarge the kitchen below.
REACHING OUT
Today, the church remains committed to community outreach. The holiday decorations are a silent witness to all passers-by, including some who Gilbert has seen kneel and pray at the manger, and a pair of Italian men he once found photographing the Easter presentation.
“They were living in Cleveland, but they were going back to Italy for Holy Week,” Gilbert said. “They told me, ‘This kind of thing you see in our country all the time. We don’t see this very often in the United States. We just can’t believe how nice this is’.”
Starting in November, the church will become a polling place for a Shenango Township precinct that was left without a voting site when the nearby Good Shepherd Lutheran Church closed earlier this year.
And it continues to nurture a relationship with Lark Enterprises, a Shenango Township nonprofit that provides programs and support to people with intellectual and developmental disorders.
“We hire their clients and have befriended their job coaches,” Gilbert said, adding that a letter recently sent out with information on the upcoming anniversary celebration was stuffed by Lark clients, and that Lark clients and a job coach also come every Saturday to help with a post-service congregational meal.
“When they have a new client, and they want to do an observation — the motor skills of this person, how they interact — they look upon the church as a safe environment where that person is going to receive affirmation,” Gilbert said. “So they bring new people here. There have been a few times when they have requested to use our kitchen to teach people how to bake.
“And there were a few times during the pandemic when their main office was shut down, they would use our social room for parties. So that’s like a mission, a point of contact to the community, that again, doesn’t get a lot of advertising.”
In contrast, the onset of the pandemic in 2020 was something everybody knew about, and Independent Methodists — like so many others — faced the challenges of navigating it.
(Tomorrow: After 30-plus years, a huge hurdle.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.