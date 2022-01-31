The New Creation Free Methodist Church building has been condemned, but Pastor Chuck Jewell is not using that as a deterrent to restart the church.
The church, located at 767 Arlington Ave., was built in 1889 and deemed structurally unsafe.
The two immediate tasks before Jewell are to empty their building out, by finding other churches and non-profits to donate some equipment and other items to, and then to have the building demolished.
Jewell has served as the lead pastor of the New Creation Free Methodist Church since 2009, but the last three years, he says, “have been very difficult.”
“It started about a year before the pandemic hit, and it has been one obstacle after another,” Jewell said. “When contractors looked at the building, they said that if we attempted to make renovations, they would only have to be re-done in another five years or so. The building had just outlived its time, with rafters buckling and the walls caving in.”
Because of this, even before the pandemic, the congregation began having its services at other locations, such as the Sankey Center and the First Assembly of God building. Now, they rent space from the New Castle Christian Academy on Albert Street.
But, Jewell said, “there has been a plus side to the dilemma.”
“When COVID struck and the rest of the world had to re-purpose, we had already done so,” he said. “We had already re-done our purpose, our mission and our vision statements. We had already been doing outdoor services on a half-acre of green space that we had purchased pre-pandemic, so social distancing was easy.”
Jewell said it’s like the Lord positioned the congregation to worship despite the pandemic.
“The Lord had torn down our walls already and had shown us how to serve Him and serve a new community outside of the walls of our building,” he said.
Many of their outdoor services he explained attracted newcomers off the streets, people who might not have otherwise visited their church building on Arlington Street.
The church has even formed a band that performs outside as an outreach ministry. They have a portable baptismal pool and have had outdoor baptismal services that attracted impromptu converts.
“We have learned how to be mobile and still minister,” Jewell said, reminiscent of early New Testament times.
On fifth Sundays, they meet, pray, get into vehicles and do “drive-by praying” at other churches, leaving them a signed card with the usher at the door.
“We are looking for a new church edifice, especially one large enough to accommodate our children’s ministry, which has grown as a result of being outdoors,” Jewell said.
Another plus is that the church’s women formed what they call the nomad group traveling around doing community service projects. If the congregation can find another building, it will continue to have services indoors and outdoors.
To help this congregation or to inquire about donations, contact Jewell at (724) 944-6151.
