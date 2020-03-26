With nursing homes closed to visitors, residents of The Haven on New Castle’s East Side haven’t had much to look at except for the four walls of their rooms.
On Tuesday, though, the scenery changed.
Through a joint effort of the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania and Jubilee Ministries International, each Haven resident and staff member received a bouquet of flowers.
The common denominator of the equation is Mark Kauffman, who is CEO of the chamber, pastor of Jubilee and co-owner of Butz Flowers.
“We got together and said, ‘What can we do for the community during this time?” Kauffman said. “In the nursing homes, we have the elderly who, at this time, don’t have visitation. Many of them are confined to their rooms.
“All they have to do is watch TV. They’re seeing all this negative news and it’s just creating fear. It’s just a simple way to reach out and say that we care and we’re thinking about them.”
Kauffman and volunteers from his church delivered 54 arrangements to The Haven on Tuesday and planned to make Jameson Care Center their next stop Thursday.
“Every day we’ll go to a different nursing home and we’ll be bringing up a bouquet for every single room, also for the nurses and staff and the nurses stations, just to brighten up their day and to thank them for all they’re doing during this most difficult time,” Kauffman said.
Donations are coming in from so many places, that the scope of the initiative has expanded rapidly.
“We were going to do a few nursing homes and it grew so fast on us,” Kauffman said, “that we’re probably going to be able to reach every nursing home in our city and we’re looking at New Wilmington and possibly Ellwood City as well.”
He emphasized that the deliveries are not comprising the nursing homes’ ban on outside visitors.
“We meet them at the door,” Kauffman said. “We leave the boxes there and then the staff comes and takes them and distributes them. We’re not actually going in.”
Donations toward the initiative are still welcome.
“Our goal is to literally touch hundreds, closer to 1,000, lives,” Theresa Burnworth of the chamber wrote in a new release. “We are partnering with contributions from a local florist and donations from local businesses and individuals to bring joy to our local nursing homes.”
According to its website, the chamber also has established a local food bank “to help alleviate the possible food shortage our citizens are facing.”
Anyone who would like to donate to either effort may do so at https://www.cccwp.us/donate-to-cccwp/
It’s all a reminder, Kaufmann noted, that despite congregations being barred from worshipping together for social distancing reasons, ministry continues.
“You can shut down our buildings,” he said, “but you can’t shut down the church.”
