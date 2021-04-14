These are the times to try men’s soles.
And women’s and children’s, too.
Needing $370,000 for a new roof and the repointing of its stone facade, Highland Presbyterian Church has turned to collecting shoes to help pay for the repairs. New and gently worn sneakers, high heels, boots and other such footwear — no slippers — are being accepted all this month at the 117-year-old house of worship at the corner of Highland and Park avenues.
Moreover, organizers will be in the church parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for a drive-thru drop-off, during which donors can contribute bags of shoes without even having to leave their car.
The way it works, according to church elder Lonnie Davis, who is spearheading the drive, is that once 2,500 pairs of shoes are collected (and the New Castle Christian Academy also is collecting), the organization Funds2Orgs will pay the church 40 cents per pound for the shoes.
“The shoes ultimately will end up in 26 underdeveloped countries, such as Haiti, and they will be given to individuals in those countries who want to start a shoe sales business,” Davis explained. “They will resell the shoes. It’s a way for individuals to actually make a living selling these shoes.”
On its web site, Funds2Orgs explains that providing the shoes to “micro-entrepreneurs,” rather than simply giving them away, is a better alternative for the nations that receive them.
"The Funds2Orgs Group seeks to provide an opportunity for people to help themselves out of poverty," the organization says, "We do not just give away the shoes, as this would decimate the local market for shoes and clothing and destroy local jobs. Additionally, some developing countries, particularly in Africa, do not permit apparel to be given away. It is for these reasons that the Funds2Orgs Group promotes commerce and business for small business owners," an effort that Funds2Orgs says enables these business owners to “make a living wage for themselves and their families.”
In addition, the website explains, shoes that end up unsold "are used to make and fix products or create something new. Some of these new products can be items such as insulation for homes, stuffing for car seats or furniture."
Davis realizes that the amount of money Highland Presbyterian realizes from the shoe collection likely won’t be a lot, but fundraising isn’t the only endgame.
“This really isn’t going to raise that much money, bringing in all these shoes,” she said, “but it doesn’t cost us anything to do it, other than the time and effort.
“More than anything, it’s the awareness, making people aware that we need to repair our buildings. This is a landmark.”
The original section of Highland Presbyterian Church was built in 1904, with a large addition erected in 1925. The section of roof being replaced is on the older part of the building.
“It was an old slate roof that had been patched and patched and patched,” Davis said. “It just couldn’t be patched anymore. We literally had water coming through the walls.”
The shoe collection is just the latest in a series of fundraisers that have been undertaken to fund the roof replacement. Previous efforts include a jewelry-making class that Davis taught; a bazaar in which that jewelry was sold; and “flocking,” which involves making a donation to have someone’s yard stocked with pink flamingos.
“Over COVID, sometimes we were not able to worship together, and funds have gone down some because people weren’t able to come to church or they didn’t feel comfortable coming,” Davis said. “But the building still needs to be repaired.”
