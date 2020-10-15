30-year-old sapling graduates from backyard to downtown

The Christmas tree to be displayed at Kennedy Square is put in place by Public Works Department workers Thursday morning.

 PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS

New Castle Public Works Department is seeking a donation of a giant-sized Christmas tree to decorate Kennedy Square downtown for this year's holiday season.

Anyone who has a tree to donate should contact the department at (724) 656-3568. Public works employees will pick up the donated tree.

