New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers this evening then blustery with rain and snow overnight. Low 13F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.