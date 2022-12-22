The star decoration of the holiday season is becoming a hot commodity as tree growers try their best to keep up with the increased demand for real Christmas trees.
With many farms closing due to a nationwide tree shortage, Lawrence County tree farms have seen a boost in traffic.
Joe Kozlina, who owns Spring Water Tree Farm in New Galilee, says sales have been average with December being a busy month for them. Compared to last year, sales have been consistent.
Last year, he said the nationwide shortage caused people to panic and sell out trees at farms.
“We have seen an increase here because there are some farms no longer in business,” Joe Kozlina said. “Lots of farms are family owned and the next generations don’t want to continue the tradition of raising trees.”
Kozlina said the new customers have helped them stay on track to meet their goal of selling 200 trees a year. In the last 10 years, he said he has seen more people interested in buying real trees over artificial ones.
Nancy Walker, owner of Walker Farm near Mount Jackson, said she and her husband, Leland, noticed similar traction to her tree farm. She said weekends are the busiest for the farm.
“We noticed that a lot last year,” Walker said. “People were coming to us who had tried other places that were either out of business or stopped selling for the season.”
Scott McConnell, owner of McConnell’s Nursery also near Mount Jackson, said the shortage has become noticeable in the last four years as growers struggle to replenish their inventory. He said harvesting trees takes about seven to eight years.
“It takes a long time to recover from that,” McConnell said. “It takes years for the industry to adjust.”
If his farm sells 100 trees, McConnell said, he has to plant 120 to replace them for the following year, but factors, such as trees dying or deer meddling with them affect that.
This season, he said, his farm has managed to stay open and have enough trees to sell.
In addition to the loss of tree farms, growers have heard personal reasons why more people are looking to choose real trees, including tradition, environmental consciousness and scents.
“Some people have had traditions from when they were younger and are continuing the tradition with their kids,” Kozlina’s daughter, Jade, said. “Some people are coming from out of town and want to enjoy the countryside.”
Kozlina said the trend of supporting smaller businesses has brought more customers out to his farm.
“It seems to be a trend supporting local farms and business and going to a local farm to be a part of the community,” he said.
Those looking to be environmentally friendly by not just disposing of trees in landfills have turned to real trees to find better ways to dispose of them.
Younger generation are getting more interested in environmental factors, Jade Kozlina said.
“More people are being aware of the toxins being dumped on people’s farms,” she said. “Some farms paint their trees green. Our trees are 100 percent natural. No painting or pesticides.”
Walker said there are a wide variety of ways for people to dispose of their trees without any hassle.
“Some places offer disposal of real trees, such as putting them in the lakes for the fish,” she said. “Or some organizations have drop off locations.”
Besides selling trees, McConnell said, the farm creates an experience for customers that attracts them to come back next year.
“You go around with the family to walk around for an hour or two. It is a getaway from life,” he said.
(Tanisha Thomas is a Pittsburgh-based journalist.)
