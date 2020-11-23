Christmas kicks off in Kennedy Square

It didn't have the usual pomp and circumstance of the traditional Light-Up Night, but New Castle's downtown Christmas tree is now lit to welcome in the holiday season.
In an abbreviated ceremony, New Castle Mayor Chris Frye gave a snap of his fingers while public works employee Faye McLafferty hit the switch to illuminate the evergreen tree.
"I want to say happy holidays on behalf of the City of New Castle and city council," Frye said, while holding his daughter Nia. "Enjoy your Thanksgiving, and stay safe and healthy while you enjoy your families and your friends."
In years past, the New Castle's mayor would count down to the tree's lighting to begin the Light-Up Night festivities. This year's tree was donated by Nancy Jane Hill of New Wilmington. It is dedicated to McLafferty, who is retiring in January after 15 years of service to the city. Angie Urban of New Visions for Lawrence County also aided in the tree's lighting.
Frye was joined by councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile at a tree-lighting ceremony Saturday night in Cascade Park. Frye was also presented with the first gift of the season from Santa Claus that night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.