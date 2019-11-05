Chris Frye will be New Castle's new mayor.
Frye, a Republican, will follow Anthony Mastrangelo, who has been the mayor for the past 12 years, according to the county's unofficial election results.
With 72 of 75 precincts reporting, Frye amassed 2,740 votes. Democrat Mark Elisco earned 1,831 votes. Independent candidate James Constant received 156 votes.
In his first days in office, Frye, a Republican, wants to sit down with his administration to identify the city's challenges as well as possible solutions.
Frye's term will begin in January.
