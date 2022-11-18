New Castle will have its first city administrator in January.
City council, in a 4-1 vote, appointed Mayor Chris Frye as administrator for a one-year contract to run Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023, at a rate of $110,000. He will not receive benefits.
Addressing the residents at the 10 a.m. Friday special meeting, Frye said he understands the “optics” and the “ethics” of his appointment, but said this decision was made to help the city out financially.
Frye will step down as mayor before Jan. 1. The administrator cannot be an elected official.
Frye's mayoral salary of $52,934 will be absorbed into the administrator salary. Frye said the city would not have been able to afford both.
Frye and Councilman Eric Ritter said if council put both salaries in the proposed budget for 2023, they would certainly have had to raise taxes.
“I don’t want to raise taxes,” Ritter said.
The city administrator position was created when council adopted the new Home Rule charter administrative code during its Nov. 10 meeting. If an administrator was not hired by Jan. 1, its jobs duties would fall to the chief financial officer in the interim.
“What we have decided, what we discussed, it didn’t have anything to do with pay, it didn’t have anything to do with a person," Frye said. "It’s me stepping down so we don’t impact the taxpayers who are having trouble putting food on their tables, can’t put gas in their cars, having trouble paying their utility bills."
Frye reiterated a promised state grant through the city’s Act 47 team that would have funded the administrator position for three years was denied after council changed the job requirements to include experience in business and non-profit sectors instead of just local government.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development, in a statement to The News, said no grant was ever awarded to the city, but that it would be welcome to apply for one.
Frye said either the city’s Act 47 team or city administration can apply for that grant, or people can change stipulations about the administrator in the charter by a ballot referendum.
The grant would have paid 75 percent of the salary in year one, half in year two, and 25 percent in the final year.
“I’ve been threatened through text messages and phone calls about voting yes on this, that I will not have a seat if I run for reelection,” Ritter said. “To me, that is complete (BS) . I’m voting on what I feel. I’m protecting the taxpayers.”
Councilmen Patsy Cioppa and David Ward also voted to appoint Frye. Councilman Bryan Cameron cast the lone dissenting vote.
He said council and city administration should have advertised the position, with council vetting possible candidates and choosing the best one for the job.
“I believe one of the main reasons that the taxpayers opted for a new form of government was the perception of politics. As the saying goes, perception is reality,” Cameron said. “I supported changing the language for the requirements of city administrator. I believed this would increase our applicant flow.”
Added Cameron: “My duty to the taxpayers is to hire the best person to promote growth and move the city forward.”
Cameron feels if council would have done the “correct” process for this hiring, the city could have fought more to receive the DCED grant funding.
Council President Maryann Gavrile said she wasn’t originally going to vote yes for this contract, but changed her mind after looking back at what Frye and council has accomplished the last three years.
This includes lowering the city’s debt, having no tax increase in three years, and spending more money in community projects like paving.
“This is a one-year contract. After one year, we can evaluate and see what we want to do,” Gavrile said.
Frye previously stated it is council’s intention to formerly advertise and interview candidates in 2023 to be hired going into 2024.
He said the city received its first quarterly financial report that shows its in good standing to exit Act 47 distressed status.
"We’re set to get out of Act 47, which wasn’t the outlook in 2020. tThat wasn’t the outlook for 15 years,” Frye said. “To say that we’re not working is a lie.”
Residents Lorraine Golden and Devin Maresca took issue with the hiring process, the lack of advertising and interviewing for the position and that the meeting was held at 10 a.m. when many people are at work.
“You should have done this in an evening where more citizens can come and address,” Golden said.
Maresca said council still had 45 days in the year to vet and hire someone, and that despite Frye’s past promise of an end of nepotism and political paybacks in the city, that's what he feels is the case.
“It’s wrong. Just because you can do it doesn’t mean you should," Maresca said. "You say it’s common for government to hire from within, you shouldn’t do it. I’m not saying you’re not a good candidate for the job. I say hold off and wait. You really (ticked) people in this town off.”
Council will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a combined caucus and voting meeting to introduce the 2023 city budget.
