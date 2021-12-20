New Castle Mayor Chris Frye is running to become Pennsylvania’s next lieutenant governor in 2022 as statewide Republicans attempt to take back control of the governor's mansion.
Frye, 33, officially filed paperwork on Thursday allowing himself to receive campaign donations. Frye became New Castle's first Black and youngest mayor in his first election in 2019.
His term as mayor runs through December 2023, which Frye would serve unless he wins this statewide election.
Now, he sets his sights on the May 17 Republican primary for the state's No. 2 position in Harrisburg.
Current Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is not running for a second term and instead is a leading candidate for the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in 2022. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is unable to run again after serving two terms.
"These communities are in need of someone who understands where they come from," Frye said by phone Sunday. "I think I’ve defeated the odds all my life even as a little boy without a father, single mom and impoverish. I defeated the odds running for mayor. It could be that opportunity to do it again and continue what I think is my life’s work."
Frye said he's going to run on a platform similar to what helped him win the mayor's race — faith, family and community. He said he wants to have a bottom-up approach to government and noted he's the only mayor in the race as far as he knows.
Originally from Richmond, Virginia, Frye moved to New Castle at 11 with his mother who wanted to move closer to her sister. He is a 2006 graduate of Kennedy Catholic High School and earned an undergraduate degree in social work from Gannon University and a master's from Slippery Rock University.
"My work ethic is, I believe, would be unmatched of any other candidate," Frye said. "I would be in Harrisburg working. I don't know if anyone could outwork my work ethic. I would be present for the legislature and all boards I would be on, similar to what I’m doing now as mayor."
Since March, Frye has been exploring a run for lieutenant governor. He's met with various Republican groups in western Pennsylvania over the last few months, been the subject of a national Washington Examiner profile, spoke at a Women for Trump event in the run-up to the 2020 election and met with President Donald Trump during a conference of mayors at the White House in January 2020.
"I want folks to know this isn’t just a random decision, but a decision that has been very closely looked at," Frye said. "I think I’m definitely the right person for the job."
When New Castle voted to go ahead with a Home Rule referendum and change its form of government, it essentially made Frye a one-term mayor. Starting in January 2024, New Castle's mayor will be a seventh member of city council with far fewer responsibilities than the current position, as most of the financial responsibilities rest with a city manager.
He said that vote didn't have a lot to do with his decision to run for statewide office.
Unlike other states, Pennsylvania candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run in separate spring primaries and are not part of a ticket. That has led, in the past, to eventual nominees for each position having their differences, even though they are from the same political party.
"A lot of what we’re doing today in New Castle has a lot of similarities to what the commonwealth has," Frye said. "We have to get in the game. We have to be that attractive place. We have to invest in the quality of life and allow people and businesses to do that. I think it starts at that position as lieutenant governor to put differences aside and utilize strategies and determine what the direction we want to go in as a state and I think I'd be the best person for that job."
Two Democrats — state representatives Brian Sims of Philadelphia and Austin Davis of Allegheny County — are running for lieutenant governor on the other side of the ticket.
