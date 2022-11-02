The annual Chow Chow fundraising event for Children's Hospital will feature entertainment by an American Idol contestant.
This year's event, sponsored by the New Castle office of Howard Hanna Real Estate, will be Nov. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the New Englander Banquet Center on Wilmington Road.
A $30 donation will include an informal cocktail party with heavy hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, a cookie table and basket raffles and auctions. All proceeds will benefit the Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund, which helps families make up the difference of amounts insurance won’t pay.
Morgan Gruber of Fombell, a singer/guitarist and former vocal contestant on American Idol, will share her music and sign autographs. The Riverside High School graduate divides her time between Pennsylvania and Nashville.
The New Castle office’s Chow Chow fundraisers began more than 20 years ago as family-style potluck meals in the Howard Hanna office, then grew to an open-the-holiday-season community luncheon that served hundreds at the New Englander.
Since the first Pittsburgh Chow Chow pot-luck luncheon three decades ago, agents have volunteered their time and talents at casino nights, purse parties, sports bar get-togethers, collectibles and celebrity memorabilia raffles, a Great Gatsby party at an art deco hotel, and more.
In the last few years, the New Castle office alone has raised more than $100,000 for the hospital charity. Company-wide, Howard Hanna has raised more than $16 million for pediatric hospitals in their service areas. The money stays where it is raised.
Additional information about the event is available by calling (724) 654-5555. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Howard Hanna agents, or at the door.
