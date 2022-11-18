Chow Chow Express, a fundraiser to benefit free care for children at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, set the stage Wednesday at the New Englander for the opening of the holiday giving season.
The annual event was sponsored by the New Castle Howard Hanna office to raise funds for free medical care for children. More than 100 people filled the banquet hall to bid on colorful baskets, gift cards and other prizes, and raffles were for an outdoor griddle, a lottery tree and a chance to win a car, all donated by local businesses. This year’s event was chaired by Mary Ann Moats of the New Castle office. The array of prizes all were donated by local businesses.
Howard W. “Hoddy” Hannah III, chairman of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in Pittsburgh, who attended the event, related the history of the fundraiser which originated in Pittsburgh then spread its wings to other company-owned offices in western Pennsylvania. Every penny raised at Chow Chow goes to help children whose medical expenses exceed the cost of care that their families can afford.
Hanna reflected the Howard Hanna company was first asked to become part of the fundraising campaign for children’s free care in 1988. Putting coin cans out at the business didn’t prove to be an effective way to raise donations. Then an office employee in Pittsburgh suggested a luncheon where everyone takes a covered dish and pays $5.
“We did that and it was moderately successful,” Hanna said. An event was held at the Duquesne Club in Pittsburgh where awards were presented to whichever groups raised the most money.
In 1989, we came out with the Choo Choo Chow Chow luncheons, and it has grown and grown, Hanna said, and the events have raised close to $19 million.
“It gets whole communities engaged,” he said.
Hanna noted western Pennsylvania has around 45 Howard Hanna offices, and the money raised from their events stays in the local market.
The New Castle Chow Chow started years ago and was held at lunchtime when hundreds of business people from the community attended to sample dozens of covered dishes. Since COVID-19, the event has been held in the evenings with food catered by the New Englander Banquet Center.
“It’s all for children’s free care,” Hanna said. Hanna has been a member of the board of Children’s Hospital for 10 years, and thus has been a frequent visitor of the facility.
“You see miracles happen there every day,” he said.
Morgan Gruber, 18, of Perry Township, an “American Idol” finalist, provided vocal entertainment, an aspect that was a new highlight at the fundraising event.
Gruber, a graduate of Riverside High School, said she has been singing since she was old enough to talk. She entered a talent show in sixth grade won. She then joined the New Castle Mini Stars at the New Castle Playhouse and the director, Vaughn Hudspath, encouraged her to take voice lessons.
She followed his advice with teacher Mary Ann Mangini, and for four or five years took private instruction. That paid off when she was scoped out at age 14 by an agent looking for people to audition for “American Idol.” She was seen on a Facebook video, but was just under the age requirement for the popular television show.
She auditioned again the following year and made it through the executive producers.
Then she auditioned again and was chosen to compete on the 20th series in 2021. She went through a series of auditions in Austin, Texas, then went to Hollywood Week when she was one of 150 people who made the cut. She made the first cut, then the second and was eliminated on the third. She had the chance to meet judges — pop star Katy Perry, country star Luke Bryan and singer-songwriter Lionel Richie.
She met her boyfriend, Caleb Lathrop, a Nashville guitarist and vocalist, during the adventure, and she now sings with him. Locally she sings at Shakespeare’s in Ellwood City, D&G in Monaca, Jergel’s in Cranberry and other local venues.
Joseph Warren of UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation also attended the local Chow Chow event to express his appreciation for the work put into the philanthropic effort. Warren works with companies to support patients and families through fundraising with customers in the community.
“Howard Hanna is our number-one free care partner for the past two years,” he said, noting that the company raised more than $200,000 last year alone. The new annual totals will be broadcast on KDKA at 7 p.m. Dec. 8.
“The New Castle fundraiser, traditionally at the New Englander, will help kick in that total so that (Howard Hanna) is number one, again,” Warren said, noting that the Chow Chow fundraiser happens in about 40 locations.
Last year, the overall fundraising efforts by Howard Hanna supported 29,000 families at UPMC Children’s in Pittsburgh, he said, “So this is a big deal.”
