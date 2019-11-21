The Choo Choo Chow Chow Dinner isn’t about the glitz and glamour nor it is about the toys and gifts baskets.
It is about the children the event helps.
For the past two-plus decades, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has been raising money through the event that directly benefits families and children in need at chldren’s hospitals in the region and around the country.
“It is fabulous,” Sam Angelucci, an associate broker - manager with the real estate company said. “The donations … I actually went back to one donor that gave me an item that I felt was a bit overpriced. I said ‘we are not going to get anywhere near the value or this article.’ The said it sometimes it is not about the money.
“That epitomizes this event. I make a lot of calls and people ask what we need. It is the easiest money to raise is for the kids. It is just phenomenal how the community comes around.”
Wednesday evening at The New Englander banquet facility, there were Christmas decorations and tables with items for the silent auction throughout the facility, and a steady stream of people were filing in just after the doors opened.
Among the items up for silent auction were sunglasses, bicycles, a grill, a dog basket, a ski set, two sets of Steelers tickets and footballs and baseball autographed by Pittsburgh sports stars.
“It is a company-wide philanthropy,” Angelucci said. “We’ve donated over a $1 million the last four years to children’s hospitals in many locations and states now.”
Diane Flamino, who serves as chairman for the annual event, said she has been involved in the event for 21 years and it annually raises “$20,000 or more over the past 10 years.”
“I think because we hold it at this time of year and the festiveness of it, too,” she said on why people flock to the event. “You see the Christmas trees lit and the wreaths, and a lot of people have not wanted us to change the timeframe for it. I think that is a big part of it, because we bring Christmas into it.
“We’ve heard so many person stories down at the hospital and we tour the hospital. You can see the kids watching us. It was fantastic just to see the joy that it brings to the families.”
Flamino pointed out the money “doesn’t just go towards the insurance.”
“The money goes to help families that are taking off work and can’t afford to stay down there with the kids,” Flamino said. “It is to help the families as well.”
Ayers echoed Flamino’s statement.
“It is for families,” Ayers said. “It is not about the gifts. It is not about the dollar value. It is not about any of that. If you could see how many kids it helps and how much it helps. It brings the community together and it is a great event.”
