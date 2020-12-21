It was easy for angels to sing about the birth of Jesus. They weren’t dealing with a pandemic.
That hasn’t been the case in 2020, with COVID-19 and its resultant social distancing having made it unwise, if not impossible, to gather a choir for a musical celebration of the season. And yet, Brenda Kostial found a way.
The end product of her inspiration can be heard on the Holy Spirit Parish website by clicking on Advent Blessings from the Holy Spirit Choir. The haunting, seven-minute video of Christmas song and visuals is everything one would expect from a church choir.
Except for the choir.
Unable to assemble for rehearsals or a performance, choir members instead recorded their individual parts separately, and the recordings were sent to be compiled and edited into a merged presentation.
“We’ve been talking about how we could get something together,” said Kostial, music director for the parish. “Everybody’s just dying to sing. We all just love to sing and use the gifts that God gave us.
“We’ve seen these virtual choirs on the internet. It seemed too technical for me, but with a little help from somebody to do the editing, we were able to pull it off.’”
The choir’s first production was recorded and released in September, Kostial said, with only about a dozen singers. When she decided that the inaugural effort was a success, she expanded to 23 credited vocalists and three musicians, including herself, for the Advent performance.
After selecting the music, Kostial made a baseline recording, to which every other performer’s recording would have to match up. Copies of that baseline recording were then provided to each singer.
“We figured everyone recording in the same space would be a good idea, plus not being together, we’d need to practice a little bit,” Kostial said. “So I would have socially distanced practice individually with each person, and then they recorded.”
The recordings were sent to Ian Andrews, a Medina, Ohio, resident who is a friend of one of the parish choir members. Andrews, who could not be reached for comment, would then merge them digitally.
“It’s a painstaking process where he lines it up, beat by beat, to make sure everything is synched together,” Kostial said. “Once the sound was together, we added pictures, and it turned out very nice.”
Visuals accompanying the music include traditional Christmas images interspersed with passages of Scripture and fleeting photos of the singers themselves.
The video is just one of many parish accomplishments chronicled in a five-page document provided to parishioners by Jean Pascal, administrative facilitator for the parish. Titled “The Good News of 2020,” the list reminds worshippers that parish life found a way to go on, despite the restrictions of the pandemic.
“When we started writing things down, we were shocked that we were able to do as much as we did,” Pascal said. “It’s very heartwarming that people stepped up to the plate and went along as they did.”
Kostial said that additional Christmas videos are in the works, one with the choir and a second featuring a brass ensemble performing Christmas carols. She and the performers are prepared to keep going into 2021 as well.
“It’s a way that we can use our talents,” she said. “If things continue this way, which it looks like it will, we may do one for Lent and Easter.
“After that, we’re hoping this all goes away, because we’d much rather be doing this in person.”
