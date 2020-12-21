New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.