Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of Lawrence County, Inc. has been awarded reaccreditation by the National Children’s Alliance for its ongoing delivery of effective services to child abuse victims.
The National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient, and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. Following an extensive application and site review process, accreditation is the highest level of membership and denotes excellence in service provision.
“As a team of individuals dedicated to responding to child abuse, we recognize the importance of maintaining accredited status from National Children’s Alliance,” said its executive director, Jeannette Rice. “Reaccreditation not only validates our organization’s dedication to proven effective approaches of child abuse intervention and prevention, but also contributes to consistency across the child advocacy center movement as a whole.”
Children's Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, a member of UPMC Jameson, has been providing child abuse intervention and prevention services to children and families for more than 30 years. Last year, 136 children visited the center for forensic interviews related to reported child abuse.
In addition, the multidisciplinary team reviewed 375 Childline cases, and more than 150 children received therapeutic services. As an accredited member of National Children’s Alliance, the center must undergo a re-accreditation process every five years to ensure that best practices are continually being applied. With accreditation standards last updated in 2010, reaccreditation this year reflects the local agency's commitment to providing evidence-based methods practice.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. For more information about the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County call (724) 658-4688.
