One parent in the crowd likened it to a scene at a major store on Black Friday.
There were looks of excitement, looks of glee, looks of disappointment and looks of determination on the faces of 200 children who dashed into roped off fields at Pearson Park, each eager to be the first to find the plastic colored eggs that had been hidden under branches and leaves.
It was the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Pearson Park, sponsored by Neshannock Township and the Neshannock Lions Club. The event attracted about 200 children toting bags and buckets, who tenaciously set out to collect as many of the 3,000 candy-filled plastic eggs that they could gather.
The dangerous, blustery weather that felled trees and limbs the day before had passed, and the day was calm with sunshiny, warm weather.
For many, it was the first outing of the year after last year’s pandemic canceled most festivities.
Children with pent-up energy ran in throngs after “runners” who also carried bags of the eggs, tossing them into the crowds as the youngsters scrambled to grab them. Some tumbled and spilled theirs, while others ruthlessly grabbed the spoils.
Chris Navarra, activity director at Pearson Park and organizer of the event, explained that the “runners” were Neshannock High School student volunteers who were helping with the event. Because there was chocolate inside the eggs, they were being hidden just before the event started to prevent the candy from melting under the warm sun.
However, not all of the eggs had been hidden yet when throngs of eager children prematurely ran in droves through the taped off areas and started gathering up the ones on the ground.
“A couple of them started to go, then they all went, and there’s no way you can stop 100 kids,” she said.
Those eggs not yet hidden went into the bags of the runners, and children chased the runners en masse as they randomly tossed out the eggs.
“The runners were like pied pipers,” Navarra said of the scenario. “The kids were like a swarm of bees running toward honey.”
Overall, it was a happy melee as people from throughout Lawrence County gathered for the springtime celebration that fostered some fierce competition.
The egg-hunting was divided into age groups of 0-4, 5 to 8 and 9 to 12, in three different fields.
Each egg contained either candy or a paper for a prize. The 17 prizes included chocolate from Jameson’s Candy, paddle balls, kaleidecopes, frisbees, squirt guns, bubble wands, books and egg coloring kits.
Donut holes and drink pouches were given to all of the children who attended.
“I think it was our best attendance ever,” Navarra said. There was no registration — the event was open to the public and drew families from throughout Lawrence County.
An added plus for many of the children was the chance to play on the colorful playground equipment in the park.
The egg hunt has been an annual tradition in the township since the early 1990s, and Navarra has been the organizer for the past six years.
The event is jointly funded by Neshannock Township and the Neshannock Lions Club. Dunkin’ Donuts donated some of the donut holes and discounted some of them, and the township and Lions purchased the remaining food, drinks, eggs, candy and prizes.
Three girls from the Boy Scouts of America Girl Troop 6743 also helped with the event.
“It was a great, great turnout,” Navarra said, and the children, who have been cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic, were able to get outside participate in a fun and social activity.
“It went very fast,” she said of the egg hunt, noting that the 9-to-12-year-olds took two minutes to pick up 1,000 eggs.
“There should have been plenty of eggs for everybody,” she said. “It was a perfect day, we had a huge turnout, we didn’t run out of food or drink and we had prizes for all of the winners.”
