Lawrence County Children and Youth Services is taking measures to ensure its employees and people in its building are safe.
The commissioners at the agency director’s request Tuesday approved a contract to provide armed security protection at its offices in the Almira building on East Washington Street.
John Bout, director of Children and Youth, explained that the agency’s previous security company gave notice that it no longer would provide security services after May this year.
Since then he has been getting quotes from local and other companies and recommended a firm that meets the agency’s budget.
The commissioners as a result approved a one-year agreement with Pittsburgh Protection Services LLC at a cost of $22.50 per hour, Bout said. The company will be paid for 371/2 hours a week while staff is in the building, he said, “securing the property and the building and keeping the staff safe.”
He said that since the previous company left, the building had been without security.
He said that the agency in the interim has been visited by several unhappy people and has had to contact the New Castle police to remove one individual from inside the building.
