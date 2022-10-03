A sixth-grade girl was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon as classes were letting out of the New Castle Junior High School, according to city police.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said the girl was opposite the school on East Street near Hurricane Drive, and as she tried to cross over to the high school she was hit by a car that was turning left, pulling out of the school lot.
Salem said the girl complained of back and neck pain and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Neither the student's nor the driver's identities were available Monday afternoon.
