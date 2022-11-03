A 2 1/2-year-old girl is recovering from her injuries after reportedly going airborne when she was ejected from a Jeep during a chase and crash Tuesday, New Castle police reported.
The driver of the vehicle, Dai'Ryon Aquillia-Mykai Mitchell, 26, of Youngstown, remains hospitalized at a trauma center with injuries he suffered when he fled from police and crashed on West Washington Street at Boston Avenue. He, too, was ejected from the vehicle.
Police on Monday night filed charges against Mitchell in connection with the chase and accident, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest upon his release from the hospital.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem reported the child, who was flown with head injuries to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, was to be released Wednesday or Thursday, according to the hospital.
Mitchell was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital after the crash, and from there was transported to the trauma unit at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he remained Thursday with serious injuries.
A criminal complaint filed against Mitchell with his charges details the events of the evening, which started with a traffic stop around 4:35 p.m. on Lowry Street. Police reported they saw a burgundy Jeep with a Kentucky license plate leaving a known narcotics complaint house and going north on Mill Street.
An officer who spotted the car reported he pulled the Jeep over for a traffic violation. The driver, later identified as Mitchell, said he did not have a license with him, and he refused the officer's request for him to exit the vehicle. The officer spotted a bag containing a powdery substance near the center console. As other officers arrived to assist, one of them went to look for the bag and it was not there, the report said.
The officer went to the driver's side door to get Mitchell to get out of the vehicle, and he accelerated and took off toward the city's West Side, the complaint states.
The Jeep was traveling west on West Washington Street at such high speed the officer lost sight of it on a couple of the bends in the road. As the officer approached Boston Avenue, he came upon the Jeep, which had wrecked and rolled onto its left side.
The child was lying in the middle of the road with head injuries, the report said, and Mitchell was in the grass off the left side of the road.
The police summoned ambulances and the New Castle Fire Department. The Union Township Volunteer Fire Department and Union Township police also assisted at the crash site, which was near the city and township line.
While fire personnel tended to the child before an ambulance arrived, officers searched Mitchell and found $3,400 in his pocket. Police said he was conscious and alert but appeared to have had no idea of what happened, the report said. The police at the time were trying to determine Williams' identity.
The state police accident reconstruction team impounded the Jeep and was obtaining a search warrant. The city police also are obtaining a search warrant for his medical records, the complaint states.
Salem said he watched a surveillance video of the accident, which shows the child's ejection from the car which sent her several feet in the air, and it shows Mitchell also being thrown from the vehicle. He said the girl was apparently not confined to a child safety seat.
The child upon her discharge from the hospital will be turned over to her mother or another family member, Salem said.
Mitchell is charged with endangering the welfare of children, fleeing and eluding police, recklessly endangering another person, reckless and careless driving, safety restraints for children younger than 4 years old, driving without a license and two stop sign and two improper signal violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.