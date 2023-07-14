A Lowellville, Ohio, man is going to federal prison for 24 years after a Pulaski Township police officer uncovered child pornography images in his phone.
A federal court judge imposed the sentence on 46-year-old Joseph Garchar, who was arrested in March 2022 on two charges of sexual exploitation of children. He subsequently pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Scott Petroff, the Pulaski officer who made the discovery in Garchar’s phone, had turned all of the evidence over to the FBI, who investigated it with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. Garchar was later indicted by a federal grand jury last year.
According to previous reports and a criminal complaint, agents reportedly discovered close-up pictures of a child’s genitalia on Garchar’s cellphone that showed his hands apparently touching the child. According to a criminal complaint, forensic investigators determined the photos were taken on April 10 and Oct. 29 in 2021.
The investigation began Dec. 25, 2021, after someone discovered the pictures on Garchar’s phone and shared them with the Pulaski police. Petroff, a part-time Pulaski patrolman, determined a child in the photos was in Garchar’s care when the photos were taken in Lowellville, according to court records.
The FBI recognized Petroff for his diligence in helping the bureau solve the case that led to the federal charges against Garchar that were filed in the Northern District of Ohio’s Eastern Division of the U.S. District Court.
An agent from the FBI’s Cleveland office presented Petroff with a commendation letter at a public meeting of the Pulaski Township supervisors last year. The letter details how Petroff properly conducted the investigation, which started with the discovery of child pornography images embedded in a cell phone in Pulaski Township and led to the execution of a search warrant for the phone.
Even after the investigation was adopted by the FBI, Petroff continued to make routine contact with the victim’s family to ensure their needs were met, a Cleveland FBI special agent in charge wrote in the letter.
A New Castle police detective helped Petroff download the images from Garchar’s phone onto a thumb drive. He provided his report to the Lawrence County District Attorney’s criminal investigative division and its detectives used his information to write the search warrant application.
Additionally, the child in the photos underwent a forensic interview with the Lawrence County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Petroff initially came across the phone information while answering an urgent call at a residence in Pulaski. The person on the call had Garchar’s phone and shared there were possibly pornographic images on it. Petroff, through the investigation, discovered 18 images of child pornography on Garchar’s cell phone and reported it to, and shared information with, federal authorities.
Petroff joined the Pulaski Township Police Department seven years ago, and he also is a full-time officer for the Union Township Police Department. He previously worked as a part-time New Castle officer.
“I’m really proud of the work he did,” Pulaski officer in charge Lt. Chad Adams said Wednesday. “ I think it had an effect on this case not even going to trial.”
Adams said he was surprised at, but satisfied with, the number of years the judge gave Garchar in his prison sentence.
“I’m happy with that,” He said. “I hope it sends a clear message to anyone else who considers downloading child porn or taking pictures and sending them out, that we’re watching, and if we catch you, you’re going down.
“I think Scott did a really good job on this,” Adams said. “He’s a good officer and always puts his heart into it. We’re lucky to have him, and Union Township is lucky to have him, too.”
“I can honestly say the victim’s family, the FBI and myself are pleased with the outcome of his sentence,” Petroff said Wednesday afternoon. “The victim’s family reached out to me and expressed gratitude. The FBI also updated me on what had occurred in federal court.”
Garchar previously had been in the Mahoning County jail but now will be sent to a federal prison. He will be 70 years old when he is released.
