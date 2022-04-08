New federal funding of $2.3 million will help 20 child care providers in the 9th Legislative District rebuild operations and resources drained by the pandemic.
According to state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, the funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will help stabilize these businesses, which provide critical support for working families.
“The pandemic hit child care providers hard, and many struggled to meet payroll, rent, and other obligations as wide-scale prolonged shutdowns and plunging enrollment dried up revenue,” Sainato said.
“These grants will provide a welcome infusion of funding that businesses can use for operating expenses, personnel costs, including recruitment and retention, equipment and supplies, reimbursement for past COVID-19-related expenses, and other expenses.
“It’s going to help them get their doors back open and running at full capacity so they can be there to support the working families who depend on them.”
According to the state Department of Human Services, which administers the funding, providers will receive the funding in six monthly installments and must use it within nine months after their applications were approved.
Centers also must report to DHS on how the funding is spent.
The American Rescue Plan Act provided $24 billion to states nationwide to stabilize the child care sector.
The grants to centers in the 9th Legislative District are part of a package of $628.5 million in approved ARPA funding to child care providers statewide.
Local child care providers and the amount of grant money each will receive are:
•Ben Franklin Early Learning Center, $187,889
•Blessings from Above Quality Childcare, $107,468
•Bright Star Learning Center, $250,699
•Frew Mill Campus, $60,653
•Kids Kingdom Preparatory Academy, $171,266
•Little Treasures Daycare, $203,255
•Mays Little One Daycare, $1,200
•Murriel S. Gunn Group Day Care Home, $65,146
•New Castle Community Y Daycare, $141,074
•O’Connors Family Day Care I, $34,505
•O’Connors Family Day Care II, $34,505.00
•O’Connors Family Day Care LLC, $80,781
•O’Connors Family Day Care IV, $112,590
•O’Connors Family Day Care V, $59,305
•Parkers Family Daycare, $1,798
•Pre-K Kids Learning Center Inc., $311,981
•Preston-Chambers Y-Zone, $14,377
•Rachel A. Seifert Family Child Care Home, $14,018
•Sweet Pea Patch, $257,528
•Tender Care Learning Center, $168,930.
