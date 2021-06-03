The COVID pandemic has impacted women workers more than men, as a lack of access to child care has made it harder for many women to re-enter the workforce, multiple experts said Wednesday.
The COVID pandemic economic crisis has been different than other recent recessions because it’s taken a harder toll on the jobs of women than men, said Kathryn Edwards, an economist with the RAND Corporation during a virtual summit held by the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission.
Other recessions took bigger hits at manufacturing jobs and hurt men more than women, Edwards said.
“This has been a female-centered recession,” she said.
Pandemic business closings hurt industries which tend to employ women more often and women were more likely to stay home to care for their children who found themselves studying at home instead of in-person in school, she said.
“We all see help wanted signs,” said state Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer County, the Democratic chairman of the House education committee and co-chair of the General Assembly’s Early Childhood Education Caucus.
“It’s difficult to return to work if workers don’t have access to early learning education for their children,” he said.
For example, on May 2, the peak of unemployment claims to date, 22.3% of female workers filed unemployment claims, compared to 19.3% of male workers, according to an analysis released in November by the Penn State Center for Economic and Community Development.
The unemployment rate for women remained higher than men throughout the pandemic.
In October, the unemployment rate for women was higher than the unemployment rate for men in all but 12 counties in the state - Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Crawford, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, McKean, and Mercer, Potter, Susquehanna, and Tioga.
Statewide at the time, the unemployment rate for women was 7.3 percent and the unemployment rate for men was 5.8 percent.
More recently, in the week ending May 22, the last week in which data was available, there were 107,421 unemployment claims filed by women, compared to 105,240 filed by men, according to the Department of Labor and Industry.
The situation is exacerbated by the lack of affordable child care.
“If we're going to get our economy out of the ditch, we must support children and working parents much more robustly,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, said during the summit.
“Even before the pandemic, many families struggled to access quality, affordable care. And federal early childhood programs have reached only a fraction of eligible children and families. About five out of six eligible children do not do not receive benefits,” he said.
The federal government has made some short-term investments to help make child care more affordable, Casey said, including $39 billion in American Rescue Plan funding directed at child care.
“But these temporary measures are not enough to reverse decades of chronic underinvestment in early care and education,” he said.
The problem of child care access has been complicated by the fact that working in child care typically doesn’t pay very well, making it difficult for day cares and preschools to recruit workers even as they are trying to accept more children, said Tracey Campanini, Deputy Secretary of the Office of Child Development and Early Learning in the Department of Human Services.
“There are specific ratio requirements” for staff and students so that operators can’t take more children if they can’t find enough staff, she said.
On top of all that, 686 day care facilities permanently closed during the pandemic, but close to 500 new day cares opened, mitigating some of that lost capacity, Campanini said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.