The Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County has partnered with local restaurants and other businesses to designate certain days this month as fundraiser events for the agency.
Upcoming dates, in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month, are:
•April 7, Fundraiser Friday. The advocacy center and New Castle Nutrition will team up to donate a portion of a purchase to the agency. Fliers or coupons are required.
•April 14, Wear Blue Day. Everyone in the county is encouraged to wear blue that day, the color designated for child abuse awareness.
•Steppin’ Up for Kids, an evening of family fun, from 4 to 7 p.m. April 27 at the Children’s Advocacy Center, 2010 W. State St. in Union Township. The evening will feature free crafts and games, a basket raffle, food for sale and caregiver education.
•Shop to donate, April 11, 12 and 13, Joseph’s Marketplace at 2716 Mercer Road will donate a portion of every purchase to the Children’s Advocacy Center, if patrons present a flier, available at the courthouse or the advocacy center or from its Facebook page.
Local restaurants also will participate in a coupon event, giving a portion of the proceeds to the Children’s Advocacy Center for purchases that have coupon presented. The coupons are available from the center, at the courthouse or on the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County’s Facebook page.
The dates for participating restaurants are:
•Pizza Joe’s, April 11 and April 18
•Riardo’s, 4 to 10 p.m. April 4
•Los Amigos, April 6
•Hot Head Burritos, 2724 W. State St.
•Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ in Ellwood City, April 25
•Applebee’s in Neshannock Township, April 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.