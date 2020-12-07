ERIE (AP) — A Pennsylvania town's new patrol car was totaled in a crash with a drunken driver, the police chief said.
Chief Dan Spizarny told Erie News Now one of his officers was driving early Sunday when a van came speeding toward the rear of the patrol car, which had less than 3,000 miles on the odometer.
The chief says the driver tried to swerve, but hit the patrol car and wrecked it.
The 27-year-old woman who was driving will be charged with DUI, the chief said.
The officer was not injured.
