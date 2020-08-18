Tensions ran high Thursday when New Castle City Councilman Tim Fulkerson called for an independent investigation into what he said was a domestic dispute involving a city police officer.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said the matter already has been investigated, and that no department policy was violated.
According to Salem, the incident to which Fulkerson referred occurred in late July in Hickory Township, when the officer's girlfriend was attempting to drive while under the influence. The police officer threw her car keys into a neighbor's yard and called 911.
State police came to the scene, but did not press charges against the officer or his girlfriend.
The following day, the city police department launched an internal investigation. The probe determined that the officer did not violate any of the department's policies, and the officer was not put on any type of leave, Salem said.
City council, along with Salem and assistant city solicitor Jonathan Miller, held an executive session — a closed meeting — Aug. 13 to discuss the matter and, according to Fulkerson, the meeting got heated when he asked to bring in the attorney general to conduct an investigation.
When he went to city hall to watch the video of the confrontation, Fulkerson said, 11 minutes of the meeting were missing and passed off as a "glitch."
Fulkerson said he would need the tape in the event the incident is investigated by the attorney general.
According to Salem, an independent investigation was conducted by the state police at the scene.
Mayor Chris Frye said Fulkerson's accusation of "domestic violence" was false.
"With all that’s going on in the country involving police and community relations, this isn’t the perception my administration wants to display during this time," Frye said. "Unfortunately, the domestic violence accusation was heightened by Mr. Fulkerson after the incident and investigation were resolved ..."
Fulkerson said he is now receiving messages threatening both him and his businesses. Although he has heard rumors about the threats, Salem said they did not come from him or anyone in the police department.
