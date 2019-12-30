Chief, district attorney say crime rate is down

There’s more to fighting crime than just investigating incidents and handcuffing offenders.
As the year draws to a close, Lawrence County’s District Attorney and New Castle’s police chief share similar views, that the volume of crime has been lower in the county during the past several months for a variety of reasons. And their presence in the community, both on and off the clock, has instilled a sense of community spirit that New Castle has been lacking.
The downtown holiday ice rink was the brainchild of Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa. Police chief Bobby Salem and some of the officers employed by both of their departments have volunteered their time and worked diligently throughout the Christmas season to keep the rink running and maintained for young and old to enjoy.
But the arrest rate has drastically decreased, and the Lawrence County jail warden in a report to the Lawrence County Prison Board, accordingly, have shown that the lockup has only been occupied at about half of its capacity for the past few months. Intervention programs within the facility, along with the Lawrence County Drug Court’s rehabilitative efforts for those battling addiction, has helped to decrease the recidivism rate.
Lamancusa and Salem said in a recent joint interview that sadly, many repeat offenders who battled addictions and were repeatedly incarcerated are now deceased as the result of drug overdoses.
“We were losing 40 to 60 people a year,” he said, “and that adds up. Many of those people who became addicted years ago are gone, and our overdose deaths are down as a direct result.”
Salem noted that some of the more violent offenders who suffer from mental health disorders also are substance abuse offenders.
“Substance abuse triggers or exacerbates mental health issues,” he said.
Lamancusa and Salem both agreed that violent crime lately has trended downward.
But additionally, Lamancusa’s team of drug enforcement agents, comprising his Special Investigative Unit, along with the work of narcotics officers from the city’s police force and other local departments in conjunction with the state office of the Attorney General and the Drug Enforcement Administration, are bringing higher level drug dealers to justice who have been selling to lower-level dealers on the local streets, he pointed out.
“We’re targeting the mid- to upper-level dealers with the A.G.’s office and the DEA,” Lamancusa said.
For example, his agents, in conjunction with the DEA, targeted a suspected dealer in Ellwood City who was selling large quantities of fentanyl on the streets. That investigation resulted in the arrest of two men, Derek and Drake Davarre. Both were arrested on federal indictments, he said.
Although violent crime statistics are low in the city at the past several months, the year started out with multiple homicides in the the city and other areas of the county.
“This year, from my office’s standpoint, there have been some interesting events in the criminal justice system,” Lamancusa said, and he has found that some of the more horrific events — primarily homicides — were rooted in significant mental health issues.
The homicides, some of them brutal, resulted in the arrests of Keith Burley, accused of stabbing 8-year-old Markie Mason to death in Union Township; Michael D’Biagio, accused of shooting Darren Scott Jevcak, 17, outside of Scustie’s Pizza; and Isaiah Angry, arrested in the shooting death of Todd Walker, 32, on New Castle’s West Side. Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate the death of Brian Robert Eisenhuth, 23, in Shenango Township, Lamancusa said.
Shootings and one homicide outside of the Double D bar on East Washington Street seem to have subsided, Salem said. The owners of the tavern have cooperated with the police and have installed more surveillance equipment and lighting, coupled with the visibility provided by street lighting.
“It also seems like we’ve had a lot of applicants in the Lawrence County Drug Court and its mental health aspects, Lamancusa said, adding, “It wasn’t like this before.”
He pointed out that additionally, his staff of regular detectives is constantly working to solve major white-collar theft cases that have been occurring in the county.
Salem noted that while the crime rate appears to be down, general service calls for the city police have increased, totaling 6,000 received by his department during the third quarter of this year. The total for this year, as of two weeks before Christmas, was about 22,000 calls, compared to 16,000 calls last year.
“But our arrests are down,” he said, “and we have very little crime downtown.”
City officers, under Salem’s direction, during summer months have worked on what he calls the Street Crimes Unit, actively patrolled city streets, pulling over cars for traffic violations and making arrests that led to confiscations of weapons and drugs in small and significant amounts.
The police department also has been dealing a lot with the homeless population and small thefts, Salem said, noting that the only big incident downtown lately was a robbery at the GNC Federal Credit Union in November.
“One or two violent crimes seem to sway the public perception of the community being dangerous,” he said, but mental health has played roles in those isolated incidents that the police departments cannot prevent.
They pointed out that the narcotics investigators and New Castle code enforcement personnel are two departments that are trying to intercept and prevent future crimes by helping to eliminate blight and shutting down suspect drug houses. Law enforcement solves the crimes when they occur, Salem said.
Looking into the new year, Salem and Lamancusa both said they are looking at ways to improve their departments.
“We will continue to foster relationships that we’ve cultivated with the DEA and the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms,” Lamancusa said. He noted that in the coming year, the FBI has plans to reopen a branch office in Lawrence County.
His staff of detectives and narcotics agents recently moved into new headquarters in the former Krause Shelter at the courthouse.
“We are always strengthening our relations with local police departments and we’ve expanded our detective bureau,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.